Four Pillars opens airport pop-up shop

Four Pillars has joined forces with Lagardere Travel Retail and Melbourne Airport to open a pop-up gin shop in Terminal 1 at Melbourne Airport.

The one-stop gin shop offers a selection of Four Pillars gins, including core and limited releases. A select range of Four Pillars ‘Made from Gin’ products is also available to purchase, including Breakfast Negroni, Rare Dry Gin Chocolate and Rare Dry Gin Salt.

The pop-up is the latest venture between Four Pillars and Lagardere Travel Retail, who have worked together in the past on domestic and duty-free operations in Australia and internationally, including in Cairns, Auckland, and Hong Kong.

“Although it’s been an unexpected start to the year, we expect to see a huge resurgence in domestic and international travel in 2022. This is the start of an exciting new endeavour with Lagardere Travel Retail,” said Mark Lawton, Global Trade Director Four Pillars Gin.

“We are thrilled to bring a taste of Four Pillars to travellers transiting through Melbourne Airport, and we look forward to what’s to come for this partnership in 2022 and beyond.”

Przemek Lesniak, Pacific CEO Lagardere Travel Retail, added: “We are excited to be taking this next step together with Four Pillars and Melbourne Airport. Our specialised team of travel retail experts have been trusted to bring retail experiences to life for some of the world’s most protected icons and are honoured to be adding Four Pillars to the list

through this store opening.”

“We’re delighted to welcome such a recognisable Victorian brand to Melbourne Airport,” said Andrew Gardiner, Melbourne Airport Chief of Commercial Retail and Property. “Four Pillars’ pop-up gin shop is a fantastic offering to passengers passing through the airport, allowing them to try some of the world-renowned products made in this state.”

The Four Pillars pop-up gin shop is open until July 2022 in the Melbourne Airport Qantas domestic terminal (Terminal 1), 6am to 6pm daily.

