BWS donates $1 to charity for every snag on your barbie 

BWS is asking Australians to snap photos of their barbies over the next seven days, and will donate $1 for every snag it sees to charity.

“Aussies love nothing better than putting on a barbie in summer, and thanks to our Snag a Donation campaign, you can help those in need by doing just that,” said BWS Head of Marketing Vanessa Rowed.

To take part in the BWS Snag a Donation campaign, customers simply upload a photo of their BBQ on Instagram between the 19th and 26th of January, tag @BWS_au, use hashtag #snagadonation, and for every snag visible in the photo, BWS will donate $1 to not-for-profit donation platform GIVIT.

“With requests for help almost doubling since the beginning of the pandemic, GIVIT is coordinating the donation of essential items to vulnerable people across Australia thanks to the support of BWS customers,” said Caroline Odgers from GIVIT.

“100% of money raised through the Snag a Donation campaign will be used to purchase exactly what’s needed by the 4,300+ charities and community groups that GIVIT works with nationwide.”

Your Mates Brewing on the Sunshine Coast is planning on getting behind the sizzling fundraising action.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to help raise funds than to fire up the barbie on a lazy Sunday arvo. Our beer Larry goes well with any snag purchased from the local butcher. Don’t forget to pour a splash on the snags and onions as they’re cooking – you can thank me later!” said Your Mates Brewing co-founder Matt Hepbur.

Shambles Brewery in Hobart (pictured main) will also be firing up the barbie and encouraging social media followers to join the fundraising in their own backyards.

“Snag a Donation is a simple yet great initiative that has the power to bring people together and help those in need by doing something Aussies love the most,” said Shambles Brewery Brand Ambassador Bruna Trindade.

“Our Baggy Green Session IPA is pretty easy to match with any kind of snag, but it goes particularly well with your favourite BBQ Sauce and some BBQ onions. For something a bit fancier, try topping your snag with green tomato relish and some aged Cheddar,” she added.

GIVIT is a charity partner of BWS, and a non-profit organisation that connects donors and support organisations to make sure people and communities get exactly what they need, when they need it.