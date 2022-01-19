Drinks Digest joins Craft Beer Marketing Awards judging panel

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) has expanded its worldwide judges panel this year to include more 500 beverage and beer industry professionals in 24 countries.

For the first time, 36 Australian judges and three New Zealand judges have joined this year’s global panel, including Drinks Digest.

“We’re excited to welcome more than 500 judges from all around the world to this year’s panel, all professionals in brewing, marketing, design, and beyond,” said Jackie DiBella, CBMAS Co-Founder. “We appreciate their volunteer support to visually critique and rank the entries. We can’t wait to see who Crushed It in 2022!”

The Australian judges are:

James Aris, Head of Marketing, Matilda Bay

Danielle Allen, Co-Founder, Two Birds Brewing

Keith Balfour, NSW North Sales, Pirate Life Brewing

Craig Basford, Co-Founder / Director, Big Shed Brewing

Joel Beresford, Owner/Operator, Dutch Trading Company

James Black, Sales Manager, Bridge Road Brewers

Mike Bray, Managing Director, Gabs Craft Beer and Cider Festival

Benjamin Cairns, Marketing Brand Sales, East 9th Brewing Co

Josh Collins, General Manager, Easy Times Brewing Co

Wade Curtis, Marketing Advisor Consultant

Brent Edwards, Head Brewer, Five Barrels

Joslyn Erickson, Owner/Operator, Hop on Brewery Tours

Steven Finney, Co-Founder, Verdant Brewing

Lindsy Greig, Brewer, Podcast Host, Cicerone, TalkBeerdyToMe

Sam Hambour, Founder/GM, Hop Nation Brewing

TJ Hancock, Creative Director

Alana House, Editor, Drinksdigest.com

Steph Howard, Marketing Manager, Cryer Malt

Lee Huber, Festival Director, Noosa Eat and Drink

Megan Hunter, Sales, 4 Pines Brewing Co.

Grace Irwin, Marketing Specialist, HPA

Jessie Jungalwalla, Creative Director, Craft Instinct

Richard Kelsey, Director, Beer Cartel

James Laycock, Senior Designer and Art Director, Ebbing Branding

Nick Leach, Founder Brew Staff

Roy Lever, Owner, Sales and Marketing, East Bendigo Brewing Co.

Chris Lyons, Managing Partner, Brick Lane Brewing

Eden Pink, Senior Brewer, Prancing Pony Brewery

Matthew Rees, National Sales Manager, Rebellion Brewing

Steele Rimmer, Marketing Manager,

Isaias Vinaroz, CEO and Founder, Only Craft Beer

Kirrily Waldhorn, Founder, Beer Diva

Tiffany Waldron, Engagement Editor, Mighty Craft

Jaz Wearin, Founder, Nort Beer

Michael Wild, Business Developer, 4 Hearts Brewing

Craig Williams. Marketing Director, Moffat Beach Brewing Co.

New Zealand judges:

Brian Watson, Brewing Director, Good George Brewing

Andrew Childs, Founder/Co-CEO, Behemoth Brewing Company

Kyle Brownlee, Packaging Leader, Panhead Brewery

The CBMAS is now in its third season. Founded in 2019, this is the only global awards competition to celebrate and focus on the growing importance of craft beer marketing and design strategy as a key to success in standing out among other brands on the market shelf.

The CBMAS expanded its industry significance as a leading expert in marketing trends with the presentation of a marketing seminar at the 2021 Craft Brewers Conference, as well as by recognising influential beer industry insiders with its “People of the Year” Award. And, as a way to make its voice literally heard, the CBMAS has launched a podcast, Marketing on Tap, sponsored by EGC Group.

Due to the recent COVID Omicron surge, the CBMAS is extending the deadline for the 2022 awards season entry deadline for worldwide craft beer–related marketing and design entries to February 14, 2022.

“While entries are pouring in from all over the world, many have asked for more time to enter due to COVID-related staffing issues and delays, and we totally get it” said Jim McCune, CBMAS Co-Founder. “Happy Valentine’s Day to beer lovers worldwide.”

Entries are open to anyone involved in marketing within the brewing industry around the world—including cider and hard seltzer, and mead. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their work.

The 2022 CBMAS encompass over 40 categories that cover all aspects of brew marketing—from labels to logos and tap handles to taprooms. Eleven new categories have been added by popular suggestion, and returning this year are the popular “Sustainability–Environmental Awareness” and “Human Rights” categories.

The CBMAS’ judging process is a robust, credible, and transparent digital scoring system that’s ranked by an influential and respected worldwide panel of more than 500 beer, marketing, and design experts.

The CBMAS’ presenting sponsor—for the third year in a row—is Hillebrand, the world’s leading global beverage logistics company.

“It’s awesome to see how the CBMAS have grown,” said Hans. “What an amazing platform, connecting brewers around the world, and celebrating their creativity. We can’t wait to see who is awarded a prestigious Crushie award as recognition for their passion-fueled work this year!”

The upcoming awards celebration will take place during the week of the 2022 Craft Brewers Conference in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For additional information and continued updates, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/