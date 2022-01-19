Jacob’s Creek encourages beer drinkers to trade up to wine

Jacob’s Creek has launched a cheeky new campaign to ‘Call Stumps on Beer’, encouraging Aussies to switch to a glass of wine.

The campaign is fronted by former Australian international cricketer and fast bowler Brett Lee and includes vision of the cricket legend rolling over full cans of beer while on the back of grass pitch roller, and recommending some of his favourite Jacob’s Creek wines to try this Summer.

Lee said: “While I support having a cold beer whilst watching the cricket, when you’re ready to switch nothing beats a beautiful glass of Australian wine. Jacob’s Creek has something for every taste. It’s time to Call Stumps on Beer, friends!”

Lee was recently announced as a Jacob’s Creek Ambassador after leading an illustrious cricketing career, becoming a cult legend in all three formats of the game of cricket. He is widely regarded as one of the best pace bowlers to have ever played the sport, finishing his test cricket career in 2015 with 310 wickets, and his One Day International career with 380 wickets.

“My love of wine comes from when I used to play Test series and following the Adelaide Test, if we won, we’d go wine tasting in the Barossa Valley,” he said.

“Jacob’s Creek has an amazing heritage and strives for consistent quality in their winemaking. I love to share a glass of wine with family and friends whether it be watching a game, celebrating a milestone, the end of a hard week or to simply stopping and enjoy the moment.”

Eric Thomson, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Global Marketing Director, said, “As cricket season gets into full swing, the campaign creates a chance to encourage Aussies to switch to trying award-winning Jacob’s Creek wines whilst watching a great Australian sport. The campaign comes off the back of Jacob’s Creek becoming Official Wine Partner for the International Cricket Council (ICC) until the end of 2023, with the next major tournament, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, taking place in New Zealand this March.”

Australia hosts the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time this year (October 16 – November 13, 2022) following on from a record-breaking women’s event in 2020 held at the MCG on International Women’s Day.