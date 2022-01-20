Champagne Deutz returns to Australia 

French champagne house Deutz has returned to Australia under a new distribution partnership with Calabria Family Wine Group.

Following a three-year hiatus in the market, Calabria Family Wine Group has welcomed the famed Maison into its Vintners & Co. Merchants portfolio of international brands.

Champagne Deutz was founded in 1838 by young entrepreneurs William Deutz and Pierre-Hubert Geldermann in the Aÿ region of Champagne. Today it is owned by the Rouzaud family, owners of Louis Roederer Champagne and is managed since by the Rouzaud ex-right-hand person, CEO Fabrice Rosset. Under his tenure Deutz has moved from 600,000 bottles to 2,860,000 bottles with perfect consistency. Deutz’ Chef de Cave Michel Davesne has spearheaded the winemaking of the prestigious house since 2003, focusing on wines with elegance, finesse and depth of character.

Calabria Family Wine Group will focus on amplifying Deutz’s strengths in the premium off-premise as well as expanding the brand’s footprint in the on-premise channel.

“We are honoured to be working with the Deutz team to bring this iconic house back to Australia. The Deutz name has a long and storied history of distinguished winemaking spanning over a century. We know there’s been tremendous growth for premium French champagne in Australia and we feel passionate about making the Deutz name part of that success,” Head of Marketing for Calabria Family Wine Group Elizabeth Calabria said.

The first selection of cuvées landing for distribution in Australia include the Champagne Deutz NV Rose, NV Brut Classic (including demi bottles), Brut Millésimé 2014, and 2011 Amour De Deutz Brut Millésimé.

“Our philosophy at Deutz is about harmony, focussing on the art of assemblage to bring the pieces of elegance, finesse, purity and a powerful mouthfeel together seamlessly in the finished wine. We aim to craft fresh, beautiful, distinctive champagnes one can enjoy over a meal or on their own, and this begins by carefully managing our own vineyard sites and working closely with our grower partners to produce outstanding fruit,” Chef de Cave Michel Davesne said.

“Champagne is a fine art here at Deutz and we are thrilled to be bringing our love of this craft to Australian drinkers in this partnership with Calabria Family Wines.”

The distribution partnership will formally commence this month, with stock to land in market by February 2022.

