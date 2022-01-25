Endeavour opens nominations for Supplier of the Year Awards

Endeavour Group has opened nominations for its inaugural Supplier of the Year Awards, created to recognise the triumphs and successes of its supplier partners.

The inaugural winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on May 12, 2022 at the Timber Yard in Port Melbourne. All awards will be judged on work done during 2021.

“Our industry is a naturally sociable one, and we’re looking forward to catching up in person with our partners while we recognise their great achievements from a challenging but exciting year,” Endeavour Group’s General Manager Merchandising Tim Carroll (above) said. “We can’t wait to get together and toast their successes.”

11 awards, including Supplier of the Year, will be announced on the night. Six awards will be nominated by Endeavour Group, while nominations are now open for the other five categories. Nominations for the latter can be made by suppliers and Endeavour Group team members.

The open nomination categories are:

Sustainability Award

This award recognises a supplier that has sustainability at its heart. The winner will demonstrate business practices on a specific project that go above and beyond to create a more sustainable future for our industry.

Product Innovation of the Year

This award recognises product innovation that contributes to the acceleration or transformation of an existing category or the creation of a new sub-category, through either recruiting new customers or creating new occasions.

Collaboration Award

This award recognises the true value of collaboration, identifying an individual or team that has driven a project alongside the Endeavour Group to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.

Best Brand Activation of the Year

This award recognises the supplier that has achieved an outstanding instore or digital campaign activation across our channels with a multi-team, collaborative effort.

Supply Chain Award

This award recognises the supplier that has demonstrated the agility and ability to problem solve, or innovate in partnership with us across the supply chain.

The Endeavour Group nominated categories are:

Supplier of the Year

As the signature award of the program, this supplier will be an exemplary partner who has achieved over and above expectations resulting from their collaborative ways of working and shared values.

Trend Leader of the Year

A true industry leader, this supplier demonstrates an entrepreneurial spirit to industry trends. Collaboration and a customer-led approach are qualities exhibited by this award winner in achieving category growth.

Account Team of the Year

The Account Team of the Year will have a proven record of collaboration, a passion for meeting the needs of customers, and metrics demonstrating the value of the partnership.

Digital Partner of the Year

This supplier embraces best practice through their understanding of the world of e-commerce, demonstrated by the quality of product content and attributes to support customer engagement.

Local Product of the Year

Celebrating local producers making outstanding Australian products, this award will recognise a product that resonates with our customers and communities.

Exclusive Product of the Year

This supplier has worked extensively with Endeavour Group to create a successful exclusive product that meets a customer need.

All suppliers have received a nomination handbook with details on each category and how to nominate.