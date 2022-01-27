CCEP sells its stake in Australian Beer Co

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has sold its stake in Australian Beer Co to Casella Family Brands.

The companies have been in partnership since 2012 when the then-Coca-Cola Amatil signed a deal with Casella to take over its brewing operations next door to the winery in Yenda, near Griffith in NSW. Its contract brewing clients include Mighty Craft’s Better Beer.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced in October that it had decided to exit the beer and cider market in Australia after a strategic review of its operations.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners vice-president and general manager for Australia, Pacific & Indonesia, Peter West, said: “The launch of the Australian Beer Co joint venture in 2013 was our re-entry into the beer market in Australia.

“With CCEP’s exit from the Australian beer and apple cider categories in Australia, the decision to sell our interest in ABCo was the natural next step.”

Casella Family Brands managing director John Casella said: “We will endeavour to maintain the excellent relationships the CCEP team has established with customers in the beer and cider category in Australia… We both leave the joint-venture arrangement on excellent terms.”

Casella Family Brands will take over full ownership of the Australian Beer Co on July 1.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has also put its craft beer business Feral Brewing Co up for sale, but has yet to secure a buyer.