Deadline extended for Craft Beer Marketing Awards

Due to the recent COVID-19 Omicron surge, the Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) has extended the deadline for the 2022 awards season entry deadline for worldwide craft beer–related marketing and design entries to February 14, 2022.

“While entries are pouring in from all over the world, many have asked for more time to enter due to COVID-related staffing issues and delays, and we totally get it” said Jim McCune, CBMAS Co-Founder. “Happy Valentine’s Day to beer lovers worldwide.”

The CBMAS is now in its third season. Founded in 2019, this is the only global awards competition to celebrate and focus on the growing importance of craft beer marketing and design strategy as a key to success in standing out among other brands on the market shelf.

The CBMAS expanded its industry significance as a leading expert in marketing trends with the presentation of a marketing seminar at the 2021 Craft Brewers Conference, as well as by recognizing influential beer industry insiders with its “People of the Year” Award. And, as a way to make its voice literally heard, the CBMAS has launched a podcast, Marketing on Tap, sponsored by EGC Group.

Entries are open to anyone involved in marketing within the brewing industry around the world—including cider, hard seltzer and mead. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their work.

The 2022 CBMAS encompass over 40 categories that cover all aspects of brew marketing—from labels to logos and tap handles to taprooms. Eleven new categories have been added by popular suggestion, and returning this year are the popular “Sustainability–Environmental Awareness” and “Human Rights” categories.

The CBMAS’ judging process involves an influential and respected worldwide panel of more than 500 beer, marketing, and design experts.

Australian & NZ judges join CBMA panel

For the first time, 36 Australian judges and three New Zealand judges have joined this year’s global panel, including Drinks Digest.

“We’re excited to welcome more than 500 judges from all around the world to this year’s panel, all professionals in brewing, marketing, design, and beyond,” said Jackie DiBella, CBMAS Co-Founder. “We appreciate their volunteer support to visually critique and rank the entries. We can’t wait to see who Crushed It in 2022!”

The upcoming awards celebration will take place during the week of the 2022 Craft Brewers Conference in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For additional information and continued updates, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/