New research has revealed the best value celebrity alcohol brands, with a swag of Australian and New Zealand creations in the mix.

Conducted by money.co.uk, the research analysed the average cost of 85 wines and spirits backed by famous faces and compared that with their star ratings on critic websites Vivino.com (for wine) and Distiller.com (for spirits) to discover which celebrity alcohol brands are the best bang for your buck.

The methodology revealed that Porte Noire Rosé Wine, by Luther star Idris Elba, is the best value celebrity wine on the market. Scoring 85 out of 100 thanks to the average cost of $38 a bottle and with a 4.4 out of 5 stars rating, this award-winning vegan tipple has earned its place at the top.

The second best value on the wine list goes to Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc by Sex and The City icon Sarah Jessica Parker; scoring 83.5 out of a possible 100 thanks to a 4.1 rating and an average cost of $22 a bottle. Not only is this New Zealand number great on the tastebuds, but the bottle looks great on the kitchen counter thanks to its label being hand-designed and signed with an ‘X’ by SJP herself.

Closely following the bottle of white wine is a creation by American rapper Post Malone; called Maison No. 9 Rosé it scored 82.5 out of 100 making it the third-best value wine owned by an A-lister. Post Malone has said the reason he wanted to create an affordable rosé (average cost of $23) is that it’s the drink “for when you want to get a little fancy.” Cheers to that!

Jon Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water Rosé and Mary J Blige’s Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Friuli are in joint fourth position, and rounding off the top five best value wines is Graham Norton’s Own Sauvignon Blanc with a score of 82 out of 100 on the best value index. Two more of Norton’s collection feature further down the list – Graham Norton’s Own Rose and Graham Norton’s Own Prosecco Rose come in joint 15th place.

Top 20 Best Value Celebrity Wines

The research also looked at spirits, revealing Jason Derulo’s Bedlam Vodka to provide the best value for money. Costing $22 a bottle on average and with an impressive Distiller score of 4.5, it scores 87.5 on the best value index placing “the vodka that doesn’t burn” safely at the top.

The second spirit on the list is a gluten-free, non-GMO vodka created by Hollywood actress Kate Hudson; her King St. Vodka has a 4.4 rating on Distiller and has an average cost of $26 per bottle, whilst third place Born and Bred Potato Vodka (by Channing Tatum) costs $23 with a 4.3 rating.

American R&B artist, Ciara, is the owner of the fourth-best value spirit with her Ten To One White Rum, which scores 82 out of 100. Rounding off the top five liquor list is Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Reposado, although it is amongst the most expensive on the list ($54 on average) it has the highest Distiller rating on the whole list with 4.9 out 5.

Top 25 Best Value Celebrity Spirits

Jason Derulo – Bedlam Vodka Kate Hudson – King St. Vodka Channing Tatum – Born and Bred Potato Vodka Ciara – Ten To One White Rum Kendall Jenner – 818 Tequila Reposado Blake Shelton – Smithworks American Made Vodka Thomas Rhett – Dos Primos Tequila Blanco Sammy Hagar & Adam Levine – Santo Tequila Blanco Lil Wayne – Bumbu The Original Rum Nick Jonas – Villa One Tequila Reposado/Billy F Gibbons – Pura Vida Tequila Anejo Sammy Hagar – Sammy’s Beach Bar Cane Rum Kenny Chesney – Blue Chair Bay White Rum Ryan Reynolds – Aviation American Gin Adam Levine – Calirosa Tequila Anejo 50 Cent – Effen Vodka George Clooney – Casamigos Tequila Reposado Bruno Mars – Selvarey White Rum Conor McGregor – Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – Teremana Small Batch Tequila Reposado/Jason Aldean – Wolf Moon’ Straight Bourbon Whisky AC/DC – Thunderstruck’ Tequila Blanco/Robert di Niro – VDKA 6100

On the not-so-good-value for the money side of things is Drake’s whiskey, named Virginia Black American Whiskey it costs $39 a bottle and has a below-average Distiller rating of 2.8 out of 5, giving the hip-hop artists tipple an overall score of 50. Scoring slightly better is Brett Ratner’s The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey with an overall score of 52.5, followed by David Beckham’s Haig Club ‘Clubman’ Single Grain Scotch Whisky scoring 53 out of 100.

Out of the top 10 worst value celebrity spirits brands, seven of them are whiskey; Drake, Brett Ratner, and David Beckham’s take up the top three spots, whilst Hootie & the Blowfish star, Darius Rucker, ranks in fourth position with his Backstage Southern Whiskey that scores 54 out of 100. Jamie Foxx’s BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon Whiskey is fifth, whilst Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey take sixth and seventh place, respectively.

To read the full research, visit: https://www.money.co.uk/credit-cards/celebrity-alcohol