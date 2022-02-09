Fourth Wave launches premium zero-alcohol range

Fourth Wave Wine has launched a new vegan friendly and organically farmed zero-alcohol brand called Sobriety Society.

“The demand for zero-alcohol wines has rocketed in the last 12 months with many Australians simply choosing to consume less or even no alcohol,” said Ross Marshall, general manager of Fourth Wave Wine. “This is seen across all age groups but particularly amongst 18–24-year-olds, where the number of non-drinkers has doubled in the past 20 years.”

Marshall said part of the reason for the alcohol-free trend was many young people are making either healthier choices or choices more suited to their lifestyle or beliefs. In many cases either reducing their alcohol or simply having decided not to start drinking alcohol at all. He said there was in many instances simply a preference to reduce, and also a growing number of ‘sober curious’ in the older age groups who are looking to moderate their drinking habits.

Industry research shows that this trend is set to continue into 2022, with 71% of Australians planning to increase or maintain their no or low alcohol consumption, and 65% saying they are keen to discover new low or no alcohol drinks to give a range of alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages.

Marshall said that more experience in production in addition to new technology has aided the progression of the zero-alcohol category, allowing them to make better tasting wines compared to the past.

“It starts with choosing the best quality grapes, then skilfully extracting the alcohol to ensure that the flavour and vibrancy of the wine is retained, to give it an authentic, palate-pleasing taste and mouthfeel,” he said.

The Sobriety Society range includes a Blanc de Blancs, Chardonnay and Shiraz Tempranillo, each priced at $17.99 and available from leading liquor retailers.

For more information on the range, visit www.theconsciousdrop.com.au – an online hub established by Fourth Wave Wine, offering information, tasting notes and advice on the myriad of choices available in the growing category of lifestyle wines.