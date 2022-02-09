The top Valentine’s Day gifts for 2022

Australians are set to spend $415 million on Valentine’s Day gifts this year, with flowers, chocolates, alcohol and jewellery the most popular items people will be getting their significant others.

Research from the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), in conjunction with Roy Morgan, shows Australians will be spending an average amount of $111 on their gifts.

Flowers will be in hot demand, mentioned by 39% of people who plan on buying a gift followed by chocolates/food and alcohol (28%) and jewellery (9%). Consumers in NSW are set to spend $126 million on their Valentine’s Day gifts, with Victorians to spend $107 million and Queenslanders $77 million.

Around a third of those surveyed say they plan to splurge more on gifts this year than they did 12 months ago with the majority (65%) saying they’ll be spending about the same amount.

The bulk of the spending is set to be done by 25-34 year old’s, who’ll spend $135 million and 35-49 year old’s who’ll spend $129 million.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said only 8% of those surveyed would be spending their Valentine’s Day dining out, which may reflect the ongoing COVID concerns of consumers.

“There’s no doubt consumer confidence has been severely impacted by Omicron, but our research shows Australians will still be spoiling their loved ones this Valentine’s Day, with flowers and chocolates in high demand,” Zahra said.

“For florists, this is their busiest day of the year, and it would normally be for restaurants as well, however the sector has been severely impacted by staff shortages, COVID isolations, and people generally being a bit more cautious with their social interactions.

“We’re unlikely to see the usual volumes of people going out for their Valentine’s Day dinner dates, which is disappointing. We encourage people to support their favourite restaurants whichever way they can, even if it means ordering in a romantic dinner at home.”

4 romantic Bombay Sapphire cocktails

While Valentine’s Day isn’t tied to a specific colour palette, most agree that it is a day to enjoy pink-hued and rosy-coloured gifts, luxurious food and delicious cocktails.

Inherently romantic due to its deep pink shade, Bombay Bramble is created with freshly harvested blackberries and raspberries, married with Bombay’s Classic Dry gin. It’s creation was inspired by The Bramble – the classic, famous gin cocktail created in 1984, but with a modern twist.

Here are four romantic ways to serve it on February 14:

Bombay Bramble & Tonic

50 ml Bombay Bramble

100 ml Premium tonic water

Lemon wedge

Method: Build over cubed ice. Squeeze and drop in lemon wedge.

Clover Club

50 ml Bombay Bramble

25 ml Fresh lemon juice

20 ml Sugar syrup

1/2 Egg white

Garnish:

Raspberries

Blackberries

Method: Put some cubed ice into your cocktail shaker. Pour Bombay Bramble, lemon juice, sugar syrup and egg white into the shaker. Shake hard & strain into a chilled coupette or martini glass.

Floradora

50 ml Bombay Bramble

25 ml Lime juice

25 ml Raspberry liqueur

Ginger ale, to top up

Garnish:

Lime

Raspberries

Method: Build over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a raspberry and lime wedge; squeezed and dropped in.

Raspberry Rose

30 ml Bombay Bramble

20 ml Raspberry and rose syrup*

10 ml Lemon juice

½ Egg white

Raspberry and Rose Syrup

½ cup Fresh raspberries

½ cup Rose petals

½ cup Sugar

½ cup Water

Method – Raspberry Rose Syrup: Combine water and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar is completely dissolved. Add raspberries and rose petals and bring to a slow boil. Remove from heat and allow contents to cool. Strain liquid and discard any remaining pieces. Cocktail: Pour raspberry rose syrup, lemon, egg white and gin into a cocktail shaker and shake for 10-15 seconds until foamy. Add ice and shake again for 10-15 seconds until cold. Pour into champagne glass and garnish with a rose petal or raspberry.

Bombay Bramble is available nationally at Dan Murphy’s, First Choice, Liqourland and Vintage Cellars. Selected BWS and

Independent retailers for $64.99.

