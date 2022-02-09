Minchinbury launches zero alcohol wine range

Minchinbury, an Australian wine brand with a legacy that spans across three centuries, is stepping into the future with

the release of a new zero alcohol collection called Minchinbury 0.

The new range has been crafted to give wine lovers a wine option for when they want to enjoy a guilt-free glass during the week, or enjoy a few glasses with friends without the worry of not feeling their best the next day.

Despite Australia being well known for its drinking culture, the sober-curious movement is fast gaining traction, generating increased consumer demand for more low and no alcohol options. This is reflected in Endeavour Group’s sales data (Dan Murphy’s and BWS), which shows an 100% growth in the non-alcoholic category over the last 12 months, making it the groups fastest growing drinks category.

“It’s been really interesting to see the change in demand from consumers first-hand,” said Lucas Morley, Dan Murphys Assistant Category Manager – Commercial White Wine.

“We are getting more and more people coming into stores and asking us for recommendations on zero alcohol alternatives across all different types of drinks. It’s encouraging for the category as a whole that Minchinbury, such a classic name in the

Australian wine industry, is embracing the new wave of low and no alcohol drinks and giving wine lovers an

entry-level option to explore this growing trend.”

The Minchinbury estate gained its name from the original land owner William Minchin back in 1819. It wasn’t until

the 1860s, when Dr Charles McKay and his family planted vines on the Minchinbury estate in Western Sydney, with

his wines going on to achieve national success in major Sydney wine shows.

From these humble beginnings, Minchinbury went on to earn a sparkling reputation as the first and largest Australian producer of (what was then referred to as) ‘Champagne’ back in the early 1900’s, created using methods and machinery directly from the Champagne region.

Today, Minchinbury producing a range of value-focussed red, white and sparkling wines for everyday occasions. In 2021, Minchinbury’s Pinot Noir took out the title for Best Value in the ‘Best Lighter Red’ category of the Dan Murphy’s Decoded Wine Awards.

The Minchinbury O range includes a Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Brut Cuvée, Shiraz and Rosé, all of which are zero alcohol, with a selection of red wines set to be added to the range in 2022. The wines are available to purchase from all Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores for $11 RRP.

