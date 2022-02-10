This is Australia’s best pub

The Australian Hotels Association’s National Awards for Excellence were held this week in Hobart, with the Comiskey Group’s Sandstone Point Hotel named Australia’s best pub.

The pub took out the top honour of Overall Hotel of the Year (Metropolitan) and Best Marketed Hotel – General Division, while the group also took home Best Meeting and Events Venue for the Eaton’s Hill Hotel.

Located at Sandstone Point overlooking the pristine waters of the Pumicestone Passage and Bribie Island, the venue has grown to become one of Queensland’s most iconic entertainment destinations.

“You’re looking at Australia’s Best Hotel. On Monday night we won ‘Overall Hotel of the Year’ and ‘Best Marketed Hotel’ at the Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence,” the pub noted on Facebook. “Congratulations to our incredible team! What an honour!”

LMG said: “Congratulations to the Comiskey Group, a family-owned Queensland company and longstanding LMG member, who won Best Overall Hotel in Australia for Sandstone Point Hotel at the Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence in Hobart this week.

“Overlooking the pristine waters of the Pumicestone Passage and Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel is a fantastic dining and holiday destination and is widely recognised as one of Queensland’s most iconic outdoor entertainment venues. This highly coveted award is a great honour and the LMG team is thrilled for your win.”

On the regional best pub front, Overall Hotel of the Year went to the Bridgeport Hotel at Murray Bridge, South Australia.

2021 AHA Awards for Excellence winners

Employee Excellence in Service – General Division, presented by Hostplus

WINNER: Molly, Canberra, ACT (Jess Arena)

Front of House Employee of the Year – General Division, presented by Hostplus

WINNER: Uraidla Hotel, SA (Heath Johansen)

Chef of the Year, presented by Hostplus

WINNER: Marnong Estate, Mickleham, VIC (Adam Upton-Browning)

Employee Excellence in Service – Accommodation Division, presented by Hostplus

WINNER: Balgownie Estate Vineyard Resort and Spa, Yarra Glen, VIC (Mel Watson)

Front of House Employee of the Year – Accommodation Division, presented by Hostplus

WINNER: Mount Lofty House, Crafers, SA (Chris Speck)

Hotel Industry Rising Star, presented by OMC Group

WINNER: The Seabreeze Hotel, Nelson Bay, NSW (Ricci-Lee Wheeler)

Best Tourism Initiative, presented by TAA

WINNER: Blanche Bar, Karratha, WA

Best Bar Presentation & Service – Regional, presented by Carlton and Breweries Premium Beverages

WINNER: Exchange Hotel, Kilcoy, QLD

Best Bar Presentation & Service – Metropolitan, presented by Lion

WINNER: Botanical Hotel, South Yarra, VIC

Draught Beer Quality Award, presented by Lion and Carlton and Breweries Premium Beverages

WINNER: Noonamah Tavern, NT

Best Hotel Bar – Accommodation Division, presented by Australian Liquor Marketers

WINNER: Ovolo Woolloomooloo, NSW

Best Retail Liquor Outlet, presented by Diageo

WINNER: Bracken Ridge Tavern, QLD

Best TAB Licensed Venue, presented by TAB

WINNER: Newmarket Tavern, Flemington, VIC

Best Keno Venue, presented by Keno

WINNER: Welcome Stranger Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Best Gaming Venue – Regional, presented by Tabcorp

WINNER: Bradford Hotel, Rutherford, NSW

Best Gaming Venue – Metropolitan, presented by Tabcorp

WINNER: Sugar Gum Hotel, Hillside, VIC

Best Family Dining, presented by Coca Cola Europacific Partners Australia

WINNER: Treendale Farm Hotel, Australind, WA

Best Restaurant – Metropolitan, presented by Coca Cola Europacific Partners Australia

WINNER: The Old Synagogue, Perth, WA

Best Restaurant – Accommodation Division, presented by Treasury Wine Estates

WINNER: Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Best Restaurant – Regional, presented by Bidfood

WINNER: Tinamba Hotel, VIC

Best Marketed Hotel – General Division, presented by Aristocrat

WINNER: Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD

Best Marketed Hotel – Accommodation Division, presented by Aristocrat

WINNER: The Island Gold Coast, Surfers Paradise, QLD

Best Meeting and Events Venue, presented by One Music

WINNER: Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Best Suite/Apartment Hotel, presented by Gaming Technology Australia

WINNER: East Hotel, Kingston, ACT

Best Sporting Entertainment Venue, presented by Foxtel Business

WINNER: Northies Cronulla Hotel, NSW

Best Environmental & Energy Efficiency Practice, presented by Coca Cola Europacific Partners Australia

WINNER: Watervale Hotel, SA

Best Superior Accommodation, presented by Coca Cola Europacific Partners Australia

JOINT WINNERS: Sails in the Desert, Ayers Rock Resort, NT and the Ship Inn Stanley, TAS

Best Hotel Accommodation – General Division, Ainsworth

WINNER: Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel, NSW

Best Mid-Range Accommodation, presented by Coopers

WINNER: Holiday Inn Sydney Airport, NSW

Best Bistro – Regional, presented by Carlton and United Premium Beverages

WINNER: The Heritage Balnarring, VIC

Best Bistro – Metropolitan, presented by Carlton and United Premium Beverages

WINNER: Stirling Hotel, SA

Best Entertainment Venue, presented by One Music

WINNER: The Corner Hotel, Richmond, VIC

Outstanding Community Service & Achievement, presented by Keno

WINNERS: Duke of Brunswick Hotel, Adelaide, SA

Best Outdoor/Non-Enclosed Area, presented by One Music

WINNERS: Barangaroo House, Sydney, NSW

Outstanding Achievement in Training, presented by OMC Group

WINNER: Cataract on Paterson, Launceston, TAS

Best Redeveloped Hotel – General Division, presented by Scientific Gaming

WINNER: Tattersalls Hotel, Armidale, NSW

Best Redeveloped Hotel – Accommodation Division, presented by Hostplus

WINNER: Hilton Surfers Paradise Hotel & Residences, QLD

Best Deluxe Accommodation, presented by Hostplus

WINNER: Saffire Freycinet, Coles Bay, TAS

2020 Diageo Johnnie Walker Hall of Fame, presented by Diageo

WINNER: Greg Fahey, SA

2021 Diageo Johnnie Walker Hall of Fame, presented by Diageo

WINNER: Tom McGuire AM, QLD

Best Hotel Group Operator, presented by Asahi Premium Beverages

WINNER: Sand Hill Road, VIC

Overall Hotel of the Year – Regional, presented by Carlton and United Premium Beverages

WINNER: Bridgeport Hotel, Murray Bridge, SA

Overall Hotel of the Year – Metropolitan, presented by Lion

WINNER: Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD

Overall Hotel of the Year – Accommodation Division, presented by Lion

WINNER: Mac01, Hobart, TAS

