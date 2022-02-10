This is Australia’s best pub

The Australian Hotels Association’s National Awards for Excellence were held this week in Hobart, with the Comiskey Group’s Sandstone Point Hotel named Australia’s best pub.
The pub took out the top honour of Overall Hotel of the Year (Metropolitan) and Best Marketed Hotel – General Division, while the group also took home Best Meeting and Events Venue for the Eaton’s Hill Hotel.
Located at Sandstone Point overlooking the pristine waters of the Pumicestone Passage and Bribie Island, the venue has grown to become one of Queensland’s most iconic entertainment destinations.
“You’re looking at Australia’s Best Hotel. On Monday night we won ‘Overall Hotel of the Year’ and ‘Best Marketed Hotel’ at the Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence,” the pub noted on Facebook. “Congratulations to our incredible team! What an honour!”
LMG said: “Congratulations to the Comiskey Group, a family-owned Queensland company and longstanding LMG member, who won Best Overall Hotel in Australia for Sandstone Point Hotel at the Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence in Hobart this week.
“Overlooking the pristine waters of the Pumicestone Passage and Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel is a fantastic dining and holiday destination and is widely recognised as one of Queensland’s most iconic outdoor entertainment venues. This highly coveted award is a great honour and the LMG team is thrilled for your win.”
On the regional best pub front, Overall Hotel of the Year went to the Bridgeport Hotel at Murray Bridge, South Australia.
2021 AHA Awards for Excellence winners
Employee Excellence in Service – General Division, presented by Hostplus
WINNER: Molly, Canberra, ACT (Jess Arena)
Front of House Employee of the Year – General Division, presented by Hostplus
WINNER: Uraidla Hotel, SA (Heath Johansen)
Chef of the Year, presented by Hostplus
WINNER: Marnong Estate, Mickleham, VIC (Adam Upton-Browning)
Employee Excellence in Service – Accommodation Division, presented by Hostplus
WINNER: Balgownie Estate Vineyard Resort and Spa, Yarra Glen, VIC (Mel Watson)
Front of House Employee of the Year – Accommodation Division, presented by Hostplus
WINNER: Mount Lofty House, Crafers, SA (Chris Speck)
Hotel Industry Rising Star, presented by OMC Group
WINNER: The Seabreeze Hotel, Nelson Bay, NSW (Ricci-Lee Wheeler)
Best Tourism Initiative, presented by TAA
WINNER: Blanche Bar, Karratha, WA
Best Bar Presentation & Service – Regional, presented by Carlton and Breweries Premium Beverages
WINNER: Exchange Hotel, Kilcoy, QLD
Best Bar Presentation & Service – Metropolitan, presented by Lion
WINNER: Botanical Hotel, South Yarra, VIC
Draught Beer Quality Award, presented by Lion and Carlton and Breweries Premium Beverages
WINNER: Noonamah Tavern, NT
Best Hotel Bar – Accommodation Division, presented by Australian Liquor Marketers
WINNER: Ovolo Woolloomooloo, NSW
Best Retail Liquor Outlet, presented by Diageo
WINNER: Bracken Ridge Tavern, QLD
Best TAB Licensed Venue, presented by TAB
WINNER: Newmarket Tavern, Flemington, VIC
Best Keno Venue, presented by Keno
WINNER: Welcome Stranger Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Best Gaming Venue – Regional, presented by Tabcorp
WINNER: Bradford Hotel, Rutherford, NSW
Best Gaming Venue – Metropolitan, presented by Tabcorp
WINNER: Sugar Gum Hotel, Hillside, VIC
Best Family Dining, presented by Coca Cola Europacific Partners Australia
WINNER: Treendale Farm Hotel, Australind, WA
Best Restaurant – Metropolitan, presented by Coca Cola Europacific Partners Australia
WINNER: The Old Synagogue, Perth, WA
Best Restaurant – Accommodation Division, presented by Treasury Wine Estates
WINNER: Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney, NSW
Best Restaurant – Regional, presented by Bidfood
WINNER: Tinamba Hotel, VIC
Best Marketed Hotel – General Division, presented by Aristocrat
WINNER: Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD
Best Marketed Hotel – Accommodation Division, presented by Aristocrat
WINNER: The Island Gold Coast, Surfers Paradise, QLD
Best Meeting and Events Venue, presented by One Music
WINNER: Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD
Best Suite/Apartment Hotel, presented by Gaming Technology Australia
WINNER: East Hotel, Kingston, ACT
Best Sporting Entertainment Venue, presented by Foxtel Business
WINNER: Northies Cronulla Hotel, NSW
Best Environmental & Energy Efficiency Practice, presented by Coca Cola Europacific Partners Australia
WINNER: Watervale Hotel, SA
Best Superior Accommodation, presented by Coca Cola Europacific Partners Australia
JOINT WINNERS: Sails in the Desert, Ayers Rock Resort, NT and the Ship Inn Stanley, TAS
Best Hotel Accommodation – General Division, Ainsworth
WINNER: Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel, NSW
Best Mid-Range Accommodation, presented by Coopers
WINNER: Holiday Inn Sydney Airport, NSW
Best Bistro – Regional, presented by Carlton and United Premium Beverages
WINNER: The Heritage Balnarring, VIC
Best Bistro – Metropolitan, presented by Carlton and United Premium Beverages
WINNER: Stirling Hotel, SA
Best Entertainment Venue, presented by One Music
WINNER: The Corner Hotel, Richmond, VIC
Outstanding Community Service & Achievement, presented by Keno
WINNERS: Duke of Brunswick Hotel, Adelaide, SA
Best Outdoor/Non-Enclosed Area, presented by One Music
WINNERS: Barangaroo House, Sydney, NSW
Outstanding Achievement in Training, presented by OMC Group
WINNER: Cataract on Paterson, Launceston, TAS
Best Redeveloped Hotel – General Division, presented by Scientific Gaming
WINNER: Tattersalls Hotel, Armidale, NSW
Best Redeveloped Hotel – Accommodation Division, presented by Hostplus
WINNER: Hilton Surfers Paradise Hotel & Residences, QLD
Best Deluxe Accommodation, presented by Hostplus
WINNER: Saffire Freycinet, Coles Bay, TAS
2020 Diageo Johnnie Walker Hall of Fame, presented by Diageo
WINNER: Greg Fahey, SA
2021 Diageo Johnnie Walker Hall of Fame, presented by Diageo
WINNER: Tom McGuire AM, QLD
Best Hotel Group Operator, presented by Asahi Premium Beverages
WINNER: Sand Hill Road, VIC
Overall Hotel of the Year – Regional, presented by Carlton and United Premium Beverages
WINNER: Bridgeport Hotel, Murray Bridge, SA
Overall Hotel of the Year – Metropolitan, presented by Lion
WINNER: Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD
Overall Hotel of the Year – Accommodation Division, presented by Lion
WINNER: Mac01, Hobart, TAS
