Elevate your Valentine’s Day cocktails with egg whites

Are you a mixology fan wondering how to create the foamy white magic of fizzes, sours and flips at home? The secret is egg whites, which create the wonderful foam and silky texture that sits atop many modern cocktails.

For many loved-up Aussies, Valentine’s Day usually means dining out or going to the movies, but with outings proving to be a little challenging, Sunny Queen has three DIY cocktail recipes incorporating egg white.

“Not only are eggs a delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner option, but they make for the perfect ingredient to add to your favourite mocktail [or cocktail] – a great way to spoil and impress your Valentine’s Day date,” Isabelle Dench, who heads up Innovation said.

Each recipe has been curated by Sunny Queen’s in-house chef, Katrina Neill to ensure this Valentine’s Day ends sunny side up.

“Eggs are so versatile and add the perfect touch to a drink by giving it that delicious and creamy mouthfeel that you can’t achieve with anything else but egg whites,” Dench said.

Chocolate Coffee Mocha Martini

• 80ml espresso coffee (chilled)

• 80ml cold water

• 80ml chocolate sauce or syrup

• 40ml sugar syrup

• 1 Large Sunny Queen Free Range egg white

• 10-12 ice cubes

Method: In a cocktail shaker, add coffee, chocolate, water & egg white. Shake vigorously for

15-20 seconds. Add ice cubes and resume shaking for another 15-20 seconds to completely chill the

mix. Pour into martini glasses and decorate with chocolate covered coffee beans and rose

petals. Serves 2.

NB for a real treat – put a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream in your glass before

pouring over the mix.

Espresso Chocolate Martini option: Omit the water and add 80ml vodka & 40ml Kahlua. Reduce espresso and chocolate

syrup to 50 ml.

Passionfruit and Lychee Moj-egg-to’



• 80ml lime juice

• 1 lime

• 6 lychees peeled, deseed, and cut in half

• 2 passionfruit

• 60ml simple syrup

• 8 sprigs of mint

• 1 Large Sunny Queen Free Range egg white

• 120 ml soda water

• 10-12 ice cubes.

Method: Add lime juice, simple syrup, & egg white to a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously

for 15 -20 seconds. Cut lime into thin wedges, divide between 2 hi ball glasses, add 3 sprigs of mint to

each glass and crush using a muddler. Fill glasses with ice cubes, add lychees, the pulp of passionfruit and pour cocktail

over the top. Add sprigs of mint and top with soda water. Serves 2.

Passionfruit Lychee Mojito Option: Add 120 ml of white rum. Omit Soda water from the shaker – just top up at the end.

Summer Strawberry Fizz



• 80ml lemon juice

• 60ml simple syrup (see recipe below)

• 1 Large Sunny Queen Free Range egg white

• 10 strawberries

• 120 ml soda water

• 10-12 Ice cubes

• Rosemary for garnish

Method: Wash and hull strawberries, cut in halves and place in a cocktail shaker. Use a muddler to crush them down roughly.

• Add lemon juice, egg white, simple syrup and shake vigorously for 15 -20 seconds. Add ice cubes & soda water and shake vigorously until well chilled. Pour into 2 chilled glasses and top up with more soda if needed. Decorate with strawberries, lemon slices or rosemary. Serves 2.

Simple Syrup Recipe

• 1 cup white sugar

• 1 cup water

Method: In a medium saucepan combine sugar and water. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar

has dissolved. Allow to cool. Simple syrup will keep for months sealed & refrigerated.

Strawberry Gin Fizz Option: Add 80ml of Gin into the shaker with the other ingredients in first shake. Leave out the soda

from the shaker and just top up with soda at the end.

What to do with the left-over egg yolks after you use up all those egg whites on Valentine’s Day cocktails? Serve up a sunny, simple super tasty Spaghetti Carbonara for brunch, lunch or dinner.

