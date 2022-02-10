Drinks companies partner with Mardi Gras

Lion, Treasury Wine Estates and Archie Rose are raising a glass to the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as its official partners.

Lion announced today that its fruitiest beer, Little Creatures, will be official beer of Mardi Gras for the next three years, and for Sydney WorldPride in 2023.

The brewer said the partnership reflected the brand’s passion for connecting with consumers and contributing to community and culture in a positive, vibrant and sociable way – the way that Sydney Mardi Gras has been doing so for over 43 years.

Nearly 30 years ago Hahn Ice sponsored the event and took part in the parade with a giant pink beer can as its signature float, and so this partnership feels more like a comeback tour and another positive step for inclusion in Lion’s history.



Lion’s Chief Marketing Officer Anubha Sahasrabuddhe said: “As a company striving to do more for inclusion, we are excited to be back as an official sponsor Sydney’s world-famous Pride celebration.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on all hospitality operators, but many venues and events that are so vital to Sydney’s queer community have been among the hardest hit. A big reason we wanted to be involved is to support our vibrant and resilient pub, bar and hospo industry as they plan another incredible festival for everyone to enjoy in 2022.

“And going into it knowing that we’ll be a part of WorldPride in Sydney in 2023 makes this announcement even more special.”

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said: “We’re delighted to have Little Creatures join us as our official beer partner for the next three years. They have shown great dedication to equality, both within their organization and for the wider LGBTQIA+ community.”

Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett said: “Sydney WorldPride will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate with old friends and make new friends as we welcome people from around the world. We are really looking forward to showing off the best in LGBTQIA+ arts and culture to the rest of the world. Little Creatures is a fantastic Aussie Beer and I’m sure some wonderful fun will be had and memories will be made over a couple of cold ones at Sydney WorldPride next year.”

TWE’s Mardi Gras celebration

Treasury Wine Estates also announced today that it is partnering with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as the official wine supplier.

The new three-year partnership incorporates the 2022 to 2024 festivals as well as the global pride event Sydney WorldPride in 2023, which is expected to be the largest event in Sydney since the 2000 Olympics and the largest celebration of inclusivity and pride in the Southern Hemisphere.

Mardi Gras attendees will be able to sip wines from Treasury Premium Brands, including one of its fastest growing wine brands, Squealing Pig.

TWE CEO Tim Ford said the global winemaker was proud to partner with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney World Pride 2023 to celebrate inclusion and diversity around the world.

“At Treasury Wine Estates we believe that it’s the diversity of our people that makes us unique and helps us connect more closely with our partners, customers, and consumers. Our strength comes from our vast and varied backgrounds, ideas, cultures, genders and voices,” Ford said.

“Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is an iconic event and we’re thrilled to be a partner and bring our premium wine brands to the festivities. We’re excited by the opportunity to continue to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and spread the message of inclusivity and connection to the world.”

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said, “We’re delighted to have Treasury Wine Estates join us as the official wine supplier for Mardi Gras for the next three years. Treasury Wine Estates have a strong commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion and if there’s one thing our festival fans enjoy more than exceptional wines, it’s organisations that are devoted to equality.”

Archie Rose mixes it up

Archie Rose Distilling Co is the Official Gin partner of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras for the next three years and Sydney WorldPride 2023.

Archie Rose Creative Drinks Manager, Rocky Hair has created two customised Bottled Cocktails to celebrate Mardi Gras, featuring labels by LGBTQIA+ artist Claudia Chinyere Akole: the “Watermelon Riot”, a watermelon margarita inspired gimlet; and “Espress Yourself” a gin-based espresso martini.

“As a diverse, inclusive Sydney brand and team we’re immensely proud to now be officially able to bring incredible, local gin to Mardi Gras and World Pride 2023 events and venues over the next three years,” said Archie Rose head of hospitality, Harriet Leigh.

“The Mardi Gras team, for the second year in a row have done an amazing job in adapting the event to suit the current situation so the LGBTQIA+ community can celebrate as they have done every year since 1978. As a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I personally cannot think of a more wonderful occasion after another tumultuous year, to raise a cocktail together with our colleagues, allies, friends and Sydneysiders.”

