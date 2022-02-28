XXXX brewery falls victim to flood waters

Brisbane’s XXXX brewery has ceased beer production temporarily due to the Milton-based landmark being submerged in flood waters.

Back during the devastating floods of 2011, $12 million worth of damage was caused to the historic site and it has copped a battering again.

Lion said: “Our thoughts are with everyone right across Queensland and NSW feeling the impacts of this natural disaster as it continues to unfold.

“XXXX has seen its fair share of flood events since 1878, and many Queenslanders would still remember the 2011 floods like it was yesterday. It was just January last year that we reflected on this disaster a decade on.

“Our number one priority is, as ever, the safety of our team at XXXX, and our broader Lion sales team across the impacted regions. We have now contacted all team members and have confirmed they are safe and well.

“We have undertaken some initial assessments of the damage at the brewery this morning and have made the decision to cease production for the coming days while we get things back up and running safely.

“We do not anticipate any immediate supply challenges, but owing to the severity of the floods, this could change over the coming days, and we will do our best to keep everyone updated on where we might see some temporary shortages.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking to see our home state underwater once again, especially after such a challenging couple of years. In the meantime, we will be working with our valued customers in flood affected areas to understand the impacts. XXXX will be there for Queensland again in this time of need, just as it has been for nearly 145 years. We will get through this together, Queensland.”

Patrick Donohue, State Sales Director at Lion Co, added on LinkedIn: “We’ve seen our fair share of floods since 1878 but it doesn’t make it any easier seeing our home underwater again. We’re in it with everyone right across Queensland and New South Wales impacted by the floods, and even though we’ll stop brewing XXXX for a few days, that’s nothing compared to what’s facing those who’ve been impacted personally.

“While we can’t get any XXXX out of our brewery at the moment we shouldn’t need to dust off the rafts used in ’74 to get the beer out, just yet. Look out for your mates, stay safe and when the time comes we’ll come together over a cold one.”

Another brewery that has experienced significant damage is Newstead Brewing Co. CEO John Phinney told Brews News that its production brewery in Milton had flooded and will look to prepare recovery efforts once it is safe to do so.

“Right now our thoughts are with our friends and neighbours here in Brisbane,” he said. “We have water all through our production brewery in Milton, but as it recedes we will get in, clean up, and make more beer. That’s a much easier job than what faces those who have lost everything.”

Range Brewing told The Crafty Pint: “It’s been pretty tough so far. We’ve currently got about a foot of water throughout the taproom, our warehouse and the brewery. We’re lucky that the brewery itself is on a raised platform. We’ve had a huge effort from our amazing team to raise all our stock and raw ingredients off the floor enough that they should be safe. It’s definitely hard to just sit back and wait but we’re trying to stay positive.”

Dan Murphy’s launches National Flood Appeal

Some Dan Murphy’s stores in Northern NSW have also been impacted by flooding.

Dan’s National Flood Appeal will take place on Saturday, March 5, in support of its charity partner GIVIT.org.au, which is working with both the Queensland and NSW Governments in response to the widespread flooding. Dan Murphy’s is now accepting donations at all its stores nationally.

Dan Murphy’s noted on LinkedIn: “Our thoughts are with all of Queensland and NSW communities doing it tough at the moment. The floods have left many of our team without homes and we are doing all we can to support them.”

Pictured main: The XXXX Brewery in Brisbane has submerged in floodwater (Nine Network).