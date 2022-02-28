Squealing Pig launches Pride labels for Mardi Gras

Squealing Pig has released nine limited-edition Pride Labels representing nine LGBTQIA+ communities for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Treasury Wine Estates is the official wine supplier of Mardi Gras and Squealing Pig one of its fastest growing wine brands. The new three-year partnership incorporates the 2022 to 2024 festivals as well as the global pride event Sydney WorldPride in 2023, which is expected to be the largest event in Sydney since the 2000 Olympics and the largest celebration of inclusivity and pride in the Southern Hemisphere.

As a partner of the festival, which is currently in full swing, the labels each feature a cheeky rhyme tailored to a particular

community, adapted from the rhyme traditionally found on every Squealing Pig bottle.

“We’re offering people the choice to pick their favourite Squealing Pig wine – whether it be rosé, pinot noir, prosecco,

sauvignon blanc or pinot gris – and choice of the LGBTQIA+ community that they would like to cheers with pride at Mardi

Gras,” said Fernanda Lopes, Squealing Pig Senior Brand Manager.

“From celebrating the diversity of people that a pan-sexual person is free to love, to someone who found their true self

through transitioning, Squealing Pig Pride Labels are a toast to the many colourful spectrums of love, sexual orientation

and gender identity that live among us.”

The labels are being provided with every bottle of Squealing Pig sold at select Mardi Gras supporting venues in Sydney

throughout the festival, including the Dunkirk Hotel Pyrmont, Mascot Liquor and Potts Point Food and Liquor.

“It’s the diversity of the people behind Squealing Pig wines that makes us really tick,” Lopes said. “We are proud supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community and celebrate all that is possible today. Through our new Pride Labels, we call on everybody to

embrace who they are and fly with pride.” said Lopes.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said, “We’re delighted to have Treasury Wine Estates join us as the official wine supplier for Mardi Gras for the next three years. Treasury Wine Estates have a strong commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion and if there’s one thing our festival fans enjoy more than exceptional wines, it’s organisations that are devoted to equality.”

