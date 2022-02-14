Giesen releases zero-alcohol Merlot

New Zealand’s Giesen Group has released its first zero-alcohol red wine – a Merlot – and Australia is the first market globally to try it.

Conceived due to overwhelming consumer feedback via social media, the Giesen winemaking team set out to make an alcohol-removed red wine to join its world-first 0% New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

Sourced from premium fruit from the famed Hawke’s Bay wine region, Giesen describes the Merlot as having a soft acidity structure that makes it a perfect red varietal to create a balanced, well-structured no-alcohol wine.

The Merlot is made as a full-strength red wine initially, with the alcohol then gently removed* with innovative spinning cone technology. It is distilled into three layers; aroma, alcohol and the body of the wine. The delicate aroma is collected and recombined with the body of the wine, adding just a touch of premium grape juice to the final blend. It’s also 70% lower in calories than a regular 12.5% alc/vol wine. at just 18 calories per 100ml glass.

Chief Winemaker Duncan Shouler said: “this is a delicious red wine with all the flavour and structure you’d expect from a Merlot, but without the alcohol. Dry in style, but still with bright varietal characters. We’ve worked hard on the flavour profile of this new release to preserve the tannins and structure. It has a wonderful lightness making it a refreshing choice and great with a range of foods.”

The Giesen 0% range has been a popular choice with consumers over summer. The wines have sold out multiple times, with the new release 0% Rosé and 0% Pinot Gris also being well received.

The Giesen 0% Merlot has a recommended retail price of $18.99. It is available, along with the other products in the 0% range, at retail outlets across Australia, including Craft Zero, Sans Drinks and other retailers. It will also soon be ranged nationally in Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores.