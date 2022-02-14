XXXX has become the first Australian beer brand to team up with The Great Barrier Reef Foundation, entering into a $1 million partnership as part of a commitment to protect it for future generations.

XXXX will establish a signature project to support the Foundation’s goal of restoring the health of Queensland’s waterways that flow to the Great Barrier Reef. supporting local communities within the Lower Burdekin catchment in the process.

Chris Allan, XXXX Brand Director, said: “We wholeheartedly believe that life is good when you give a XXXX, which is why we’re absolutely thrilled to announce this iconic partnership. XXXX has a proud history of giving back to Queensland, and we’re honoured that XXXX will help to protect and preserve one of our national treasures as part of this project.

“We’re committed to investing in the restoration and health of our waterways. It’s a cause we care about and we recognise the need to protect the great outdoors and the places we love spending time.”

Great Barrier Reef Foundation Managing Director Anna Marsden said: “A healthy reef needs healthy water to survive, but too much runoff is flowing down waterways and onto the reef every year, posing a significant threat to its future. That’s why we’re working hard to reach our target of reducing 463 kilotonnes – the equivalent of 37 million beer cases – of sediment a year flowing to our reef.

“By partnering with XXXX to protect Queensland’s waterways, we’re not only improving conditions for the reef’s precious corals, we’re also saving our endangered turtles and dugongs that feed on the seagrass beds that need clean water to thrive.”

Other sustainability efforts by the Queensland brewery include its commitment to using 100% renewable electricity by 2025. XXXX has also removed all plastic shrink wrap on cans and has committed to removing them from bottles by the end of 2023,

or possibly sooner.

