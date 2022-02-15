Disaronno launches world-first villa accommodation in NSW

World-first Disaronno-themed boutique accommodation has been launched at Tuscan inspired bed & breakfast accommodation Guestlands Italia.

Now themed as ‘La Casa Del Disaronno’, the Italian haven is located 45 minutes from Sydney, in the rural suburb of Arcadia. From the start of February to the end of April, the boutique accommodation will welcome guests to come and stay at one of four Disaronno themed villas for an Italian escape without having to leave the country.

Each villa features a luxurious fit out with a Disaronno Fizz aperitivo kit and antipasto picnic basket for guests to enjoy on the quaint private balcony or to take with them to one of the many scenic outdoor locations within the grounds. In each room, guests will also find Disaronno hotel robes, a Disaronno throw blanket and cushions for the ultimate immersive Disaronno experience.

The grounds at ‘La Casa Del Disaronno’ have an overall Tuscan feel with formal and informal areas, hidden rooms such as a traditional Parterre garden, fountains and rustic bridges that cross over a cascading creek that connects to numerous ponds.

A special feature is the Ngatiawa chair named after one of the owner’s grandmothers who used to sit in the chair on weekends and watch the garden slowly being built around her. From this spot, guests can see many different aspects of the garden and in the background hear the soothing sounds of the creek and waterfalls.

Walk through the garden and visitors will find the luxurious pool and spa area overlooking the gorgeous greenery and accommodation. Here guests can enjoy a dip in the pool or simply sit overlooking the magnificent scenery while enjoying a refreshing cocktail. Continuing past the pool, there is a wishing well and a rustic timber shack with a porch suspended over the dam and resident ducks and birdlife.

For those looking to step up the romance, guests are able to book their own private chef for an unforgettable dining experience.

Produced in Saronno, in the Lombardy region, Disaronno is an infusion of apricot kernel oil with absolute alcohol, burnt sugar, and the pure essence of seventeen selected herbs and fruits; while Disaronno Velvet is a creamy liqueur with notes of chocolate and vanilla.

Villas are priced from $690 a night for a minimum of two nights.

Disaronno 700ml retails for $51.99 and is available at all major liquor stores, while Disaronno Velvet is $39.99 for 500ml and can be purchased at independent retailers.

