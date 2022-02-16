Countdown begins for Vivid Sydney 2022

The countdown has officially begun for the return of Vivid Sydney, which will transform the CBD into a kaleidoscope of colour and light from 27 May – 18 June.

Delivered by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, the world-renowned festival of light, music and ideas will be staged over 23 nights, with mesmerising art displays, 3D light projections, uplifting live music performances and deep-dive discussions from the world’s brightest minds.

In a festival first, the spectacular Light Walk will stretch continuously for 8km, linking the Sydney Opera House to Central Station with 47 installations and projections.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the event will return joy to the city.

“After a two-year hiatus I am delighted to launch the 100-day countdown for Vivid Sydney 2022, which will be a fantastic celebration of a return to life,” Ayres said.

“The 2022 program will be the biggest and brightest yet, with many festival-firsts, providing even more reasons for Sydneysiders and visitors from around the country – and all over the world – to immerse themselves in our city at its creative best.

“Vivid Sydney makes a vital social and economic contribution during winter. From our creative industries to entertainment and hospitality venues, accommodation and retailers, it supports the entire ecosystem of the NSW visitor economy.”

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said Vivid Sydney 2022 tells the story of the Harbour City’s creative influences using its urban landscape as a unique canvas.

“This year Vivid Sydney will deliver fresh experiences for festival-goers, with an impressive collection of Sydney’s most celebrated artists, including the unmistakable work of Ken Done delivering the Customs House projection,” Minervini said.

For more information on the program visit vividsydney.com.

Images via Destination NSW

The Whisky Show announces first all-Australian event