Duxton launches sustainable wine range

Duxton Vineyards is set to launch a new sustainable wine range – Rewild”- in April 2022.

Rewild is Duxton’s latest innovation and commitment to progressive sustainability and regenerative thinking. Rewild wines are sustainably crafted with minimal intervention and are 100% vegan friendly.

The Rewild range will include a Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Moscato and Sauvignon Blanc, with red wines arriving later in 2022.

Duxton Vineyards General Manager Wayne Ellis said: “At Duxton Vineyards, we aim to raise the industry bar for sustainability. We want to actively do something to better the climate; to make a positive impact as a grower and producer. Our latest innovation Rewild forms part of our commitment to the environment. Rewild is a new wine range that has a genuine focus on sustainability – from grape growing and winemaking right through to production and packaging.”

As a brand, Rewild is committed to progressive sustainability and actively reducing its footprint with several environmental initiatives in place including working towards a 100% renewable energy target, strict water saving programs and biodiversity management plans. In terms of packaging, Rewild uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard, labels made from sugar cane and lightweight bottles.

 ‘Rewild’ will be available exclusively in Dan Murphy’s nationally at RRP $9.99.

