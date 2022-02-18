PROMPERÚ – the Commission for the Promotion of Peruvian Exports and Tourism – is extending the deadline for bartenders to submit their Pisco cocktail creations for the Pisco Aperitivo Cocktail Competition.

Bartenders across Australia and New Zealand now have until Sunday, 27 February at 11:59pm AEDT to submit their unique cocktail recipes for the chance to win $1500 and a collection of premium Pisco, the spirit of Peru.

Taking inspiration from the cultural drinking and dining ritual of aperitivo, the Pisco Aperitivo Cocktail Competition asks Australian and New Zealand bartenders to craft an Aperitivo worthy cocktail using the traditional Peruvian aperitif, Pisco, as the base spirit. From sgroppinos to spritzes, negronis to americanos, PROMPERÚ is looking for creative cocktails inspired by the cultural drinking occasion of aperitivo while showcasing the versatility and unique flavours of Pisco.

In addition to the first place prize of $1500 for a winner from each country, a second place winner from each country will be selected and awarded $500 and a selection of premium Pisco.

“We’re giving more time for eager bartenders to submit their original creations for this exciting competition,” Mario Vargas, Trade Commissioner of Peru to Australia and New Zealand said.

“We’ve already received a terrific response from bartenders across both nations with very exciting aperitivo-inspired cocktail creations. We hope this additional submission time will inspire bartenders to get the creative juices flowing and crafting a delicious Pisco cocktail worthy of an aperitivo afternoon. ”

This is the third cocktail competition held by PROMPERÚ to promote the classic Peruvian spirit, with the Aussie Pisco Chilcano Competition awarding Double Deuce Lounge’s Alicia Clarke the top prize for her tropical iteration of the classic Chilcano de Pisco cocktail in 2021.

Returning as chief Pisco Aperitivo judges in 2022 will be respected Australian drinks journalist and P&V Wine + Liquor Merchants proprietor Mike Bennie alongside bartender and co-founder of Continental Bar & Deli Michael Nicolian.

Entries must be submitted via the online form available here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6DYTKGC

This is Australia’s best pisco cocktail