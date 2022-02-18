The Aussie dry gin chosen for the Queen

Her Excellency, The Governor of NSW, Margaret Beazley AC QC has chosen Joadja Dry Gin (Highland Gin blend) as a gift to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of the people of NSW on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

“The gift from the people of NSW is a bottle of gin, distilled from Australian botanicals, and crafted by the award-winning Joadja Distillery in the Southern Highlands of NSW,” Beazley said. “It has been personally delivered to Her Majesty by the NSW Agent-General in London.”

“It gives me particular joy that this gift’s presentation box was crafted by a skilled craftsman from a local Sydney Men’s Shed from the wood of an approximately 70-year-old pin oak that had fallen in the grounds of Government House during the violent storms in February 2020.

“It was those storms that helped to put out the severe bushfires of that terrible summer. We remember Her Majesty’s warm message of support conveyed to our NSW community during that difficult time.”

In late 2019, Joadja Distillery was commissioned by Government House Sydney to prepare a Dry Gin that reflected the aromas and flavours of NSW. The result was a Dry Gin expression containing a blend of traditional botanicals (Juniper, Coriander, Angelica Root, Cardamom Pods, Aniseed) and Australian botanicals (Lemon Myrtle, Mountain Pepper, Strawberry Gum, Cinnamon Myrtle and Anise Myrtle).



In February 2020, Her Excellency, Margaret Beazley AC QC, The Governor of New South Wales, and Mr Dennis Wilson, visit Joadja Distillery and Historic site. The Governor was given a tour of the 718-acre historic Joadja site, which included an adventurous 4WD creek crossing.

As the distillery was unable to sell the special designed label including the NSW crest that was commissioned for the NSW

Governor office, it decided to rebrand and launch the same blend as its Joadja Highland Gin in March 2021.

With Joadja being home to hundreds of native species of flora and fauna, the blend was created to help fund conservation projects. With this in mind, Joadja Highland Gin champions native Australian botanicals including Strawberry Gum, Mountain Pepper, Lemon Myrtle, Cinnamon Myrtle and Anise Myrtle, all of which capture the essence of the land that is home to Joadja Distillery.

Joadja Highland Gin has been produced in the London Dry Style and created as a tribute to Joadja Valley and the Southern Highlands. Using pristine water from our on-site spring, each botanical is distilled separately to produce ten infusions that are then carefully blended to create a balance of flavours and a truly unique Joadja Highland Gin.

The distillery suggests the perfect serve is with a flavoured tonic water – Fever Tree Mediterranean or Strange Love – and garnished with fresh lime and a sprig of rosemary or thyme.

The whisky & gin trends to watch in 2022

SUBSCRIBE TO DRINKS DIGEST By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.



