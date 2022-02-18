Taylors Wines flicks the switch on sustainability

Taylors Wines has advanced its commitment to sustainability by installing 270 solar panels at its Clare Valley winery and gained certification with Sustainable Winegrowers Australia.

The steps come just months after the family-owned winery became the first independent Australian winery to announce science-based targets in line with the Paris Agreement last year.

The panels, the first of a number of planned installations, have been installed on the roof of the Jaraman cellars – a major barrel hall on site – to generate a total of 136,000 kwh per year. This will provide approximately 25% of the energy requirements for the cellar, and reduce the winery’s CO2 emissions by 70 tonnes per annum.

Extending on from its investment in renewables, Taylors has also committed to procuring 30% of its electricity requirements for its Auburn site from certified Greenpower, further reducing the winery’s carbon footprint anadditional ~266 tonnes per annum.

With electricity being one of the biggest expenses in wine production for most wineries, the move is not only more eco-friendly but a smart investment that will generate payback in just over three years.

“The sun is one of our most plentiful resources in the Clare Valley, and one that helps Australia produce such flavourful wines,” Managing Director Mitchell Taylor (above) said.

“Harnessing this powerful resource to generate much needed energy for the winemaking process is essential for us as we set to achieve the ambitious emissions reduction targets we’ve set in line with the Paris Agreement.”

Last year, the family-owned winery committed to achieving a 50% reduction in its scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, while also reducing its scope 3, as part of the Science Based Targets initiative. This 2030 target provides a clear pathway for the winery to demonstrate it is on track to becoming net-zero by 2050.

The panels were installed by ZEN Energy, a commercial and residential renewable energy supplier. The company provides a range of renewable energy options for both regional and metropolitan sites and was a key partner in the project for Taylors Wines.

“We are pleased to see how our partnership with Taylors has supported them in reducing their carbon emissions and thus contributing to their reduction targets,” said Anthony Garnaut, CEO ZEN Energy.

“We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Taylors on the pathway towards the zero-carbon future.”

In a second eco-win for the winery, Taylors has been officially certified with Sustainable Winegrowing Australia. This national program takes an integrated approach to sustainability, encompassing land, soil, water, people, business, biodiversity, energy and waste and is modelled on global best practices and aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is crucial that our sector comes together through initiatives like Sustainable Winegrowing Australia to show leadership on climate change. Working on the land, you see the drastic impact climate-related events can have on the wines we make, and without bold action, we as an industry will be faced with even more challenges in the near future. We see these actions as vital steps towards a greener future for our industry and hope it inspires others to take action, too,” Taylor said.