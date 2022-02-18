Two Birds gives women returning to work a leg up

Two Birds Brewing is putting its money where its mouths is this International Women’s Day (IWD), teaming up with Dan Murphy’s to get underprivileged women booted up and back in the workforce.

All profits from its Two Birds Summer Ale sales in the national retailer from 24 February – 9 March (IWD), will go towards GIVIT, a not-for-profit donation platform that works with more than 4300 support organisations around Australia.

Giving women in need a literal foot in the door, monies raised will go to women who can’t afford their own boots but are working in or seeking employment in industries that require them as a safety standard.

Having established Two Birds, Australia’s first female-founded brewery, 11 years ago, Jayne Lewis and Danielle Allen are no strangers to the challenges women face entering what’s traditionally considered a man’s world.

Lewis said: “It really demonstrates the capacity craft beer has to lead the way for equality when it comes to supporting and championing the work of women.

“We love the fact that our Summer Ale can help a person on their pathway to employment and hopefully a career doing something that they believe in and aren’t afraid to embrace. It’s really important to us”.

Danielle Allen, fellow co-founder, said, “We are very pleased to be able to be able to include a new element to our IWD campaign this year. Our amazing partners Dan’s already do such great work with GIVIT, and the opportunity to be involved with this foundation to make a real difference this IWD is truly humbling.”

Dan Murphy’s Store Manager and West Australian GIVIT Champion, Stacey Tamaki, said: “We are excited to partner with Two Birds Brewing and GIVIT to raise funds for women in need this International Women’s Day.

“Dan Murphy’s is strongly committed to an inclusive workplace that embraces and promotes diversity, and International Women’s Day for us is a day to celebrate how far we have come while recognising we still have work to do.”

Dan Murphy’s customers can also drop into their local store to make a donation to GIVIT and this cause at any register.

Two Birds will also be releasing their fourth iteration of Warrior Woman, a beer specifically designed in celebration of IWD and the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

This year’s Warrior Woman, a Mango and Pineapple Hazy Pale will fly out to over 150 venues and bottle shops across Australia, providing the opportunity for Australians to raise a glass to the warrior women in their life and keep the conversations going to #BreakTheBias; which is this year’s global theme.

Also in the wings, a huge IWD event at the Two Birds Spotswood Brewery – The Nest, on Sunday 6 March.