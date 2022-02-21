Australians embrace spritz cocktails

Light, effervescent spritz cocktails have ruled the Australian summer. From picnics and backyard barbecues to beach-themed fun, the spritz has been embraced as a perfect match for our outdoor lifestyle.

Grey Goose Vodka launched its Essences range late last year with spritz recipes in mind. It includes botanically-infused spirits in three unique flavours: Strawberry and Lemongrass, Watermelon and Basil, and White Peach and Rosemary.

Australians are also increasingly making more mindful choices when it comes to drinking habits and the Essences range is made with all-natural ingredients, has a low ABV of 30%, no sugar or carbohydrates, and only 73 calories per serving

Marketing Director at Bacardi-Martini Australia Sarah Nichols said: “We are proud to be able to offer Aussies innovative ideas, driven by sustainable practices that offer variety and solutions to support them with more mindful and healthier drinking choices this year.”

One of the most popular Essence spritz cocktails has been the Fresh Cut Spritz, featuring Grey Goose vodka, fresh pink grapefruit, a sprig of thyme, a splash of Noilly Prat Vermouth, and topped with soda water – it’s been enjoyed everywhere from Coachella to the Cannes Film Festival.

Lovers of spritz cocktails can also take an immersive Fresh Cut Spritz masterclass via immersive 3D audio on the LiSTNR app, with a step-by-step explanation lead by journalist and presenter Brooke Boney.

“The Spritz is the hottest drink of the summer season,” said Stephanie Sarantakos, Marketing Manager at Grey Goose. “We want people to enjoy this smooth and refreshing drink with friends and family across the warmer months and show that

it’s as easy to make at home as it is to order when out and about at your favourite local restaurant or bar.”

Here’s the recipe:

Grey Goose Fresh Cut Spritz

Glass: Wine Glass

Garnish: Grapefruit wedge or sprig of fresh Thyme



● 50ml GREY GOOSE vodka

● 150ml soda water

● A squeeze of fresh grapefruit juice

● Splash of Noilly Prat Vermouth

● Red grapefruit wedge

● A sprig of fresh thyme

Method: Build over cubed ice and garnish with a red grapefruit wedge and/or a fresh sprig of thyme.

Grey Goose Vodka is available at BWS and Dan Murphy’s nationwide at RRP$69.99.

