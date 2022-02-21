Coopers partners with World Surf League Australia

Coopers has become the official beer sponsor of World Surf League Australia as part of a three-year deal that includes the four marquee Australian WSL events held each year.

Coopers beers will be pouring on site at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach and The Margaret River Pro Championship Tour events, as well as The Boost Mobile Gold Coast Pro and the Sydney Surf Pro Challenger Series events.

The partnership will include all Coopers products, but with a particular focus on Coopers Pacific Pale Ale.

“We’re excited to be supporting the World Surf League over the next three years, an organisation for which we share similar values,” Coopers National Marketing Manager Kate Dowd said.

“As a proud Australian independent brewery, we have a strong appreciation for the Aussie coast and coastal lifestyle. Pacific Pale Ale’s refreshing, tropical flavour has resonated with the surfing community and we look forward to building this connection through the World Surf League.”

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 27: Lineup at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach at Bells Beach on April 27, 2019 in Victoria, Australia..(Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images)

WSL Asia Pacific GM Andrew Stark said: “An independent, family-owned Australian company, Coopers has an authentic passion for where they’ve been and where they’re going, which aligns fantastically with the ethos of the World Surf League. We thank Coopers for their commitment to a three-year partnership with WSL and look forward to working with them.”

