Top Shelf International secures national ranging with Coles Liquor

Top Shelf International has secured national ranging for NED Australian Whisky and Grainshaker Hand Made Australian Vodka with Coles Liquor.

NED and Grainshaker will be stocked across Liquorland, First Choice Liquor and Vintage Cellars around Australia from late March.

The ranging builds on NED’s distribution through IBA and state-based retail distribution for Grainshaker in Victoria and Queensland via IGA Liquor. Top Shelf International said network of independent bottleshops would continue to be an important sales channels for both brands.

Top Shelf International CEO, Drew Fairchild said: “Securing national ranging with Coles Liquor Group is another significant milestone as we continue to build distribution of our premium Australian spirit brands to consumers around the country.

“We are thrilled to have secured this agreement and look forward to developing a partnership with CLG that helps NED and Grainshaker further consolidate their position as leaders in their respective categories, and through this relationship, supporting the continued growth of Australia’s craft spirits industry.

“It is an example of the company’s growing momentum and continued execution of the catalysts to deliver on our strategic objectives. We continue to put ourselves in a strong position to deliver on the growing consumer demand for our premium Australian spirit brands.”

Coles Liquor General Manager Merchandise, Brad Gorman said: “We’re looking forward to building an ongoing relationship with Top Shelf International. Throughout the ranging discussions we were impressed with the vision and ambition for both the NED and Grainshaker brands. The addition of these premium Australian spirits further builds on our commitment to supporting high quality, locally-produced brands.”