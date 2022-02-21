Consumers to decide next Monday Distillery RTD flavour

Monday Distillery is letting the public decide which non-alcoholic tipple will become the newest addition to its RTD family.

It’s White Label collection sees four new tastes available for a limited run, which are all based on top sellers, but with a touch of something different.

“A lot of people give up alcohol in Feb, but that doesn’t mean they have to hit pause on the fun times,” said Monday Founder and CEO, Sam Manning. “This pop-up range keeps people sipping and staying social.”

The four new flavours take Monday’s Classic G&T, Paloma and Dark & Stormy flavours, then blend in botanicals for extra refreshment. The special-edition drinks include a Garden Spritz G&T, Mediterranean G&T, Watermelon Paloma and the

Stormy Royale, which adds espresso notes to a spiced-rum inspired mix.

“After the top taste is chosen from the White Label collection to sit in our full-time range, the extra colour to the story will emerge – the label for the new drink, packaging, glassware, garnishes and everything that we love developing here at Monday,” Manning said.

Each White Label 4 pack has a QR Code to let those who sip cast their vote, with the most popular flavour joining the Monday range.

“It’s a way to include and give back to the Monday Distillery family that have supported our business,” said Manning. “We value the opinion of our sippers, so who best to choose which variety is the winner than those who love our drinks?”

DrinkWise trial encourages lower & non-alcoholic choices