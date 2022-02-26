Australia triumphs at 2022 World Gin Awards

Australian gin distillers have smashed it at the 2022 World Gin Awards, scooping four major trophies and a Hall of Fame accolade.

The awards – presented by Gin Magazine – were announced virtually for the second consecutive year, in a broadcast streamed on the Gin Magazine Facebook page on 24 February.

Bethany Whymark, editor of Gin Magazine, said: “It may have been a difficult couple of years for the gin industry, but looking at the remarkable output from distillers, and the ingenuity shown by bars, retailers and other supporting players, you would never guess the pressures they have faced.

“This indomitable spirit is one of the most exciting things about the world of gin today. Producers are continuing to push the boundaries of what gin can be, treating us all to some incredible liquids. Meanwhile, the industry’s people and places are going further than ever to spread the word among gin lovers, and to introduce our favourite juniper spirit to new drinkers.

“Congratulations to all our Icons of Gin and World Gin Awards winners, and our new Hall of Fame inductees, and we look forward to celebrating with you all in person soon.”

Anita Ujszaszi, awards director of the World Gin Awards, said: “Despite another uncertain year for our gin producers, the World Gin Awards have had a fantastic response.

“We received an incredible number of entries, with around 950 products submitted, and the quality has been outstanding across the board. Thank you to all the producers who entered and delighted us with their gins, and congratulations to our World’s Best.”

Four Pillars triumphed as Distiller of the Year and Brand Innovator of the Year. Philip Moore, founder and distiller at Distillery Botanica, was inducted into the Gin Magazine Hall of Fame. Tim Boast at Never Never Distilling took out Master Distiller of the Year, while the distillery won World’s Best London Dry Gin for its Triple Juniper Gin Export Strength.

Four Pillars summed up the moment perfectly when it said: “So that’s an incredible day out for Australian gin distilling and we are thrilled to have picked up two of the main gongs at Four Pillars.”

“We love a celebration so from 5-7pm tonight [Friday 25 February] in our homes, your first G&T is on us! If you’re in Healesville or near our Lab in Surry Hills in Sydney, come and say hi and have a drink with the team.

“Aussie gin for the win!”

The judges noted: “One of the first (and now largest) craft distillers in Australia, Four Pillars has been dedicated to gin since launching in 2013. Founders Cam, Stu and Matt have played a major part in putting Australian gin on the map: from flavour innovations using local ingredients, to experiments with barrel ageing and infusion. Four Pillars is in the process of building a new facility at its home in the Yarra Valley, which will include increased production capacity and dedicated hospitality spaces.”

Never Never noted: “We were blown away on Friday night to see that our Triple Juniper Export Strength Gin was named Best Australian London Dry Gin in this year’s World Gin Awards! Not only that but our grenache gin ‘Ginache’ was named Best Australian Flavoured Gin!⁠

“With the amount of high-quality gin being produced all around the country, we’re incredibly proud to see our gin now consistently being recognised in major national and international competitions. ⁠ As a young brand, it’s energising and it gives us a lot of belief in our flavour-first approach to creating spirits purposely crafted to make the best possible G&Ts and classic cocktails.⁠

“Congratulations as well to all of the other medal winners this year. The Australian spirits industry continues to go from strength to strength and without question, we punch well above our weight as a nation when it comes to producing high-quality spirits.”

The judges noted: “Tim Boast is dedicated to creating bold, innovative and exciting gins, from Never Never’s core juniper-forward gins to its more experimental releases. He directs a team of five production staff, but has personal creative control over innovation, quality and products, and the reputation the Australian distillery has gained on the global stage is testament to his exacting standards. His fearless experimentation with flavour and technique has led to the creation of other groundbreaking liquids such as Black Juniper Amaro, a world-first made with roasted juniper, and Stockholm Syndrome, Never Never’s answer to Scandinavian aquavit.”

Regarding Distillery Botanica founder Phillip Moore, the judges said: “Philip’s approach to gin and liqueur making has helped not only to create some truly unique liquids, but also to put Australia on the craft distilling map. He remains at the heart of the distillery, and can often be found at the cellar door sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for his craft with visitors.”

ICONS OF GIN 2022 WINNERS

Communicator of the Year

Emma Stokes, Gin Monkey

Visitor Attractor of the Year

Shed 1 Distillery

Master Distiller of the Year

Winner: Tim Boast, Never Never Distilling Co.

Highly Commended: Dave Withers, Archie Rose Distilling Co

Own Brand Supermaket of the Year

Lidl, Ireland

Design Agency of the Year

Knockout

Brand Innovator of the Year

Winner: Four Pillars Gin

Highly Commended: O’Gin

Sustainable Distillery of the Year

Winner: Brewstillery

Highly Commended: Cape Byron Distillery

Hotel Bar of the Year

Gin & Juice at no 131 Cheltenham

Distiller of the Year

Winner: Four Pillars Gin

Highly Commended: O’Gin

WORLD GIN AWARDS 2022 WINNERS

World’s Best Classic Gin

Awildian Coromandel Dry Gin, New Zealand

World’s Best Compound Gin

The Three Brothers, Bathtub Gin, Lebanon

World’s Best Contemporary Style Gin

Bosque Alta, Montaña, Argentina

World’s Best Flavoured Gin

Jaffa Cake Gin, England

World’s Best Genever

Houblonesse Hopscheutenjenever, Belgium

World’s Best London Dry Gin

Never Never Distilling Co., Triple Juniper Gin Export Strength, Australia

World’s Best Matured Gin

Lydén Distillery, Cask Gin, Sweden

World’s Best Navy Gin

Devils Thumb Distillery, Navy Strength Gin, Australia

World’s Best Old Tom Gin

Broken Bones Gin, Old Tom Gin, Slovenia

World’s Best Signature Botanical

Hayman’s, Exotic Citrus Gin, England

World’s Best Sloe Gin

Maral, Sloe Gin, Belgium