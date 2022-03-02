Batter up! Bacardi Bartender Softball returns

Bacardi’s annual Bartender Softball competitions are returning for 2022, touring major cities nationally in

coming months.

Bacardi was founded in the city of Santiago de Cuba in 1862 and the annual Bartender Softball competitions pay homage to the first Bacardi distillery workers, who finished their shifts with a game of baseball.

Returning for its seventh year, Bacardi Softball brings Australia’s best bartenders together for some friendly rivalry on the field. In celebrating the tradition and team culture ingrained within the Bacardi brand, bartenders are invited to get around their fellow industry mates for a fun day out on the pitch followed by cocktails, including the crowd-favourite Mai Tai and the new Bacardi Mojito RTDs.

To get involved in a fun-filled day of sportsmanship and good vibes, reach out to the following contacts:

Monday, March 7 – Sydney – 11am start at Brazilian Fields, Centennial Park (Loy Catada – lcatada@bacardi.com)

Monday, March 7 – Brisbane – 11am start at New Farm Park Soccer Club (Joey Chisholm – jchisholm@bacardi.com)

Monday, March 21 – Adelaide – Midday start at Barratt Reserve (Chimere Harry – charry@bacardi.com)

Monday, March 28 – Melbourne – 10am start at Fawkner Park (Colm Brennan – cbrennan@bacardi.com)

Monday, April 4 – Perth – 11am start at Britannia Road Reserve (Jessie Kitchen – jkitchen@bacardi.com)

