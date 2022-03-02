Grey Goose Hotel offers unforgettable night for $49,999

The hottest new trend in hospitality is combining premium spirit brands with hotel experiences and the latest offering is the most luxe yet.

The new Grey Goose Hotel by Ovolo is gives guests a lavish Grey Goose Vodka inspired night that comes with a $49,999 price tag.

The collaboration between The Inchcolm in Brisbane and Grey Goose Vodka gives 40 friends an experience described as “Gertrude Stein’s Paris salon, where Hemingway, Banksy, and Bowie would rub shoulders, combined with ‘the world’s best tasting Vodka’ on demand.”

It follows Hotel Clicquot — a world first entry to all-in luxury accommodation by French champagne house, Veuve Clicquot – opening in Byron Bay last summer and world-first Disaronno-themed boutique accommodation being launched at Tuscan inspired bed & breakfast accommodation Guestlands Italia in NSW earlier this year.

Guests will mingle privately at The Inchcolm Bar with a Grey Goose martini tower and four-hour premium beverage package, then enjoy a three-course dinner personally created by renowned chef Ian Curley or Masterchef winner Diana Chan, all to the sounds of a live jazz band or DJ.

“I look forward to creating a menu of approachable luxury that references the golden age of dining – perfectly paired with a Grey Goose martini of course. It will be rich and indulgent, much like this event,” said Diana Chan, 2017 MasterChef Australia winner.

Guests will also have the opportunity to experience an intimate Martini Masterclass with Grey Goose’s Australian Brand Ambassador.

Additionally, they will learn from the finest on how to shuck an oyster and indulge in the world of caviar with one of the world’s best producers of caviar, Simon Johnson. They will choose from a fine selection of imported caviar from Ars Italica, Black Pearl, Gourmet House, including Oscietra, Baerii, Beluga and White Sturgeon caviar varietals offering the ultimate in luxury and celebration for the event.

“This event is the perfect marriage of luxury accommodation combined with an elevated drinking and dining experience,” said Andrea Gualdi, Beverage Creative Director for Ovolo Hotels.

“Imagine sipping on one of the most iconic classic cocktails in history within a very Gatsby-esque, exclusive setting. Perfection!”

Find out more information at: https://ovolohotels.com/ovolo/the-grey-goose-hotel/