Edenvale releases canned beverage range

Australian alcohol-removed beverage brand Edenvale has released two canned beverages: Sparkling Cuvee and Aperitivo Spritz.

Edenvale was among the first pioneers of no-alcohol wine in Australia, starting their production in 2006. Its latest offering is designed for those who want to enjoy an adult beverage without the effects of alcohol, with curated flavour notes that Edenvale says are comparable to their alcoholic counterparts.

The Sparkling Cuvee ($16.99 per pack) offers a sparkling wine that is clean and refreshing on the palate, with rich fruit flavours balanced by zesty acidity.

Aperitivo Spritz ($17.99 per pack) is an alcohol-free spritz tastes just like its alcoholic counterpart, with notes of citrus, spice and floral blossom coming together to create a refreshing sip.

Already anticipating a hit, the company is already looking to expand the range to bring more of consumers’ favourite flavours to them in this easy-to-drink format.

The Sparkling Cuvee and Aperitivo Spritz are stocked online at www.edenvale.com.au with national shipping.

