Vintage Cellars celebrates rewards club revamp with $1m whisky prize

A massive expansion of Vintage Cellars’ customer rewards program is being celebrated with a $1million bottle of whisky prize for members.

The Yamazaki 55 Year Old Japanese Whisky is one of just 100 ever made. It has been created from a precise blend of malts that have matured for over 55 years in mizunara oak casks. The sale of a single bottle smashed sales records in 2020, when it sold for (HK$6,200,000) or (AU$1,075,000) at an auction in Hong Kong.

From March 2, the Vintage Cellars Wine Club will be known as the VC Club and to celebrate the milestone, every member who makes a purchase of at least $100 until April 26 will go into a draw to win the ultra-rare whisky.



Vintage Cellars Business Category Manager Ed Scully said the revamped VC Club reflected the evolution of VC’s customer offer since 1951, when the first store opened in Gawler Place, Adelaide.

“Since its beginnings as a single independent bottle shop to now having 86 stores across Australia, Vintage Cellars has become synonymous not just with quality wines but also with spirits and beers,” he said.

“As part of the Coles Liquor Group since the 1980s, we have been careful to maintain and nurture that independent spirit by offering top-quality drinks from local producers to suit the tastes of local customers.

“Wine will always be a hugely important part of our offering, however Australian drinking trends have evolved in line with the emergence of exceptional craft beers, boutique spirits, and premium global products, such as Japanese whisky. I’m thrilled that we now have a loyalty program that rewards all of our customers, whether they are wine lovers, spirit drinkers, craft beer lovers or a blend of all three.”