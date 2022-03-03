BWS celebrates pride season by taking BWYASSS national 

BWS has extended its popular BWYASSS initiative after installing three stores in Sydney for last year’s Mardi Gras, with another seven stores across the country proudly displaying the signs.

“‘Yasss Queen’ has its origins in the LGBTQ+community and by incorporating the rainbow colours in our BWYASSS sign, we want to show our support and celebrate the diversity of the LGTBQ+ community in a loud and proud way,” said BWS Area Coach and Endeavour Group’s Proud at Endeavour co-chair Ash Martin.

The BWS St Kilda (VIC), BWS Newtown (NSW), BWS Brisbane New Farm (QLD), BWS Queens Tavern (WA), BWS Canberra City (ACT), BWS Hobart Brooker Highway (TAS) and BWS Adelaide City (SA) stores now have the signs.

The stores were chosen following recommendations from BWS team members as to locations where the community would most appreciate the new signs.

Last year, BWS installed the signs at three of the retailer’s Sydney stores near the Sydney Mardi Gras precinct – BWS Paddington South Dowling Street, BWS Paddington Oxford street and BWS Darlinghurst.

“The feedback on the first BWYASSS signs in those three stores was incredible, with many in the LGTBQ+ community saying they wanted to see the signs at their local stores too, which is why we decided to expand it across the country,” Ash explained.

BWS Managing Director Scott Davidson said that proactively building a safe and diverse culture was a focus for the drinks retailer.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to us; to be a great place where our customers and team members feel safe and included,” he said.

BWS also celebrate the Midsumma Pride March last month. The Pride March is the largest in Victoria, supporting LGBTQIA+ arts and cultural organisation Midsumma Festival.

Loud & Proud range supports Pride Foundation Australia

BWS is also – together with Dan Murphy’s – exclusive retailers of Loud & Proud, a new drinks range with 100% of the profits going to national charity Pride Foundation Australia, who will use the funds to support LGBTQIA+ specific programs to provide help for those dealing with substance abuse.

Developed by Endeavour Group’s exclusive products and services arm Pinnacle Drinks, the Loud & Proud range offers six different drinks to choose from – a rosé, pinot grigio, grenache, brut cuvée, pale ale beer and watermelon flavoured seltzer. Pinnacle Drinks partnered with independent brewery Brick Lane Brewing on the beer and the seltzer.

More than 6500 marchers in 160 floats will take part in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade this weekend, which starts at 6pm on March 5 at the SCG. If you are unable to get to the SCG the Parade will be exclusively broadcast on all ABC channels from 6:30pm.