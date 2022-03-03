Capital Brewing partners with GWS Giants

Capital Brewing Co has announced a two-year partnership with AFL heavyweights the GWS Giants, which will see the Canberra-based independent craft brewery team up with the professional men’s and women’s team across the 2022 and 2023 AFL and AFLW seasons.

Capital Brewing Co.’s Founders and Managing Directors, Tom Hertel and Laurence Kain said that the collaboration between the two was a natural fit and obvious choice as the brewery ramps up its expansion plans.

“With both Laurence and I growing up in Canberra, we’ve long dreamed of partnering with the GWS Giants, not only because we love AFL but because of the club’s unique split home status between our hometown and Western Sydney,” Hertel said.

“Much like the way we are committed to creating sustainable brews that stand up to some of the country’s biggest brands, we love the challenger mentality of the GWS Giants, and that they strive to be the best – on the field and with their fan base. It’s that shared passion for community that we’re sure will lead to a long and fruitful collaboration as we go into the next phase of Capital Brewing Co.’s journey.”

As part of the partnership, Capital Brewing Co. will have exclusive beer pouring rights in corporate areas at GIANTS Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park, including the Sky Deck, and will be served throughout all bars at Manuka Oval during the GIANTS’ Canberra home games. The craft brewery will also be offering the GWS Giants’ dedicated fanbase exclusive access to limited edition cans emblazoned with the Giants logo.

Giants forward and former Canberra-local Harry Himmelberg said: “It’s great to form a partnership with a brand so intrinsically part of the Canberra community. Since our very first year, the Giants have been part of the ACT’s sporting landscape with some of the most memorable moments from our past decade happening at Manuka Oval.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Capital Brewing to the Giants family and can’t wait to see the co-branded cans bring our fans and member base together across the coming season.”

Capital Brewing Co.’s sustainable approach to brewing was commended by GWS Giants AFLW midfielder Nicola Barr.

“Being part of the AFL Players for Climate Action Movement, sustainability is something that myself and our AFLW and AFL playing groups are incredibly passionate about,” she said. It’s a space where actions, not just words, are required to protect our planet, and our sport, for generations to come. We love how sustainability is at the heart of Capital Brewing Co. and so we’re really excited to be partnering with the organisation whose values align so strongly with ours as they work towards being a zero waste brewhouse.”

