Virgin gets the Mardi Gras party started with bottomless drinks

Drinks companies have teamed up with Virgin to offer bottomless beverages during its glittering pride flights, which are departing Melbourne and Brisbane on March 4, bound for the 2022 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Among the brands supporting the flights are Accolade Wines’ Yarra Burn Sparkling and Madam Sass, Mountain Goat Beer, Balter and Archie Rose.

There will also be shimmering drag shows hosted by Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under stars Maxi Shield and Coco Jumbo, delicious snacks and pride flags aplenty aboard the flight, with $30 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to Minus18, an Australian charity improving the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth.

Virgin Australia Group chief people officer Lisa Burquest said she is proud to lead a company that celebrates diversity and inclusiveness.

“Every year, we are fortunate to fly guests to Australia’s largest gay and lesbian celebration in Sydney, and as the ultimate festival of love, acceptance and inclusivity, we could not miss the opportunity to bring our wonderful Pride Flight celebration back again in 2022,” she said.

“This year, $30 from the sale of each Pride Flight ticket will be donated to Minus18 who do incredible work in the community to lead change and build social inclusion for young people and we’re really proud to partner with them.

“They say there’s a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow and our Pride Flight is certainly as precious as gold.”

Pride Flight host and Virgin Australia cabin crew member Penny Tration said she can’t wait to return to the skies in her red uniform, glitter and sky-high heels.

“I’ve been flying with Virgin Australia for 15 years and it’s an honour to share our team’s unique culture, the heart and soul of the airline, with you all,” she said.

“Virgin Australia has gone to great lengths to unlock its culture and harness the spirit of its people and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the Pride Flight while rocking my sky-high stilettos.”

