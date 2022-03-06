Beer Cartel launches Great Australian Easter Beer Hunt

Online retailer Beer Cartel has launched The Great Australian Easter Beer Hunt, a special limited release craft beer pack designed to be hidden, hunted and enjoyed by adults, in the same way children do for Easter eggs.

Geoff Huens, Director of Beer Cartel said the business is always looking to create new experiences for its customers and had learnt a lot from 10 years of product innovation, including their ever-popular Beer Advent Calendar.

“We’ve seen how much people enjoy our Beer Advent Calendar and we’ve leant on seven years of knowledge gained from selling these to create this new adult Easter tradition,” he said. “From the box, to the beers and the overall experience, we’ve really tried to recreate the childhood magic of the Easter egg hunt in a format for grown-ups.”

The Great Australian Easter Beer Hunt pack features eight different limited release beers, in a range of styles from some of Australia’s leading breweries including the likes of Deeds Brewing, Mountain Culture and Hop Nation.

“We know beer drinkers love trying different beers. For this pack we not only want it to be a fun new way to enjoy Easter, but an opportunity to taste some top-notch beers from highly acclaimed breweries,” said Huens.

The pack comes with a set of three rules for conduct the hunt:

Hide: buy a pack (one per person playing) and have someone else hide the beers Find: go on the hunt to find eight unique beers, placing them in the included Easter beer

basket Enjoy: sample the beers and share your experience with others; either fellow players, family,

friends or online through socials

Interest in the packs following launch has been strong and with limited stock available these packs

are not expected to last long.

The pack can be found at www.beercartel.com.au/great-australian-easter-beer-hunt-pack