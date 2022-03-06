Bar Americano pop-up comes to Bondi

Bacardi-Martini Australia is teaming with Bondi’s iconic Icebergs Bar to bring Melbourne’s Bar Americano to Sydney for a special residency in April.

The concept of creating a bar within a bar was dreamt up between Iceberg’s Maurice Terzini and Bar Americano’s Matthew Bax during a long night out in Venice over a few Negronis.

Usually found tucked away within Melbourne’s laneways, Bar Americano famously holds only 10 people standing, so when recreating this at the Icebergs Bar will accommodate seven guests seated or 10 guests standing. This exclusive and intimate space will be available for individual and group bookings from Thursday 31 March through to Sunday 1 May, featuring cocktails including Bacardi-Martini’s premium spirit brands, Tequila Patrón, Grey Goose Vodka and Bombay Sapphire Gin.

With 20 years of experimental and ground-breaking bartending hidden deep within their cocktails, Bar Americano prides itself on restricting the drinks menu to just eight to 10 select cocktails per night, reflecting the season and the creative whims of bartender and founder, Matt Bax.

When recreating this experience at Bondi Beach, the drinks menu will include eight classic cocktails, inspired by premium spirits, Tequila Patrón, Grey Goose Vodka and Bombay Sapphire Gin.

Bacardi-Martini’s Marketing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Sarah Nichols said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Bacardi-Martini Australia to have three of its of premium brands at Bondi’s iconic Icebergs Bar, with the backdrop of one of Australia’s best views. Tequila Patrón, Grey Goose Vodka and Bombay Sapphire Gin perfectly compliment the incredible

drinks menu Matt Bax has curated.

“Bar Americano will give cocktail lovers an intimate experience by receiving unmatched service and the upmost care and quality into the signature cocktails they know and love, as well as adding a few surprises along the way.”

Residency dates are 31 March to 1 May 2022. Session times are 2-3.30pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 4-5.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 6-7.30pm pm Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday; and 8-9.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Sessions can be booked online via idrb.com

