Bars & pubs triumph at 2022 NSW Celebrating Industry Night

Applejack Hospitality, The Red Lion Hotel in Rozelle, Contact Bar & Kitchen in Pyrmont, Corretto Dee Why and Manly’s Donny’s Bar are among the drinks venues that are celebrating taking out awards at the 2022 NSW Celebrating Industry Night this week.

More than 50 local restaurants, cafes and catering businesses gathered to celebrate the achievements of their peers, with the winners announced at the gala dinner held at Doltone House. The award ceremony acknowledged individuals and businesses who have shown resilience and leadership over the past 12 months and to celebrate 100 years of the R&CA.

R&CA CEO Wes Lambert congratulated each of the winners on behalf of the Association, recognising their significant contributions to the NSW hospitality sector.

“After two years of lockdown it was so good to come together at R&CA’s Celebrating Industry Night. It is always such an amazing experience to recognise some of the state’s finest hospitality businesses who showcase the very best our industry has to offer”, Lambert said.

“This year’s winners include household names such as Elements Bar and Grill, who won Best New Venue, Gerry Maher from the Australian Turf Club who won Chef of the Year and Emmett McLeod of Alpha Restaurant who won Indigenous Chef of the

Year.

“We are tremendously lucky to have so many absolute gems in the hospitality sector spanning the width and breadth of the NSW. After suffering so much over the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is incredible to be able to bring the industry together for such an iconic night despite so many adversities.”

Applejack wins Adversity Award

Applejack Hospitality took out the Strength Through Adversity Award at the ceremony.

The judges noted: “Through lockdown Applejack Hospitality went above and beyond with their staff, clear lines of communication on both the COVID and the business situation. The ability to guarantee jobs on the other end, as well as support with both mental welfare and personal support in the form of guidance on rental situations, the cooking of meals to be delivered to the employees housing, consistent updates, and fun in the form of trivia and cocktail masterclasses that upskilled their team and kept them entertained.⁠” – Restaurant and Catering Awards

Applejack Hospitality, said: “We are so excited to have been recognised for the prestigious award. We worked hard throughout lockdown to keep our customers and most importantly our staff engaged, happy and motivated to continue growing with Applejack.”

Corretto dynamo wins Young Achiever of the Year

Kurtis Bosley at Corretto Dee Why on the Young Achiever of the Year Award. Bosley opened Corretto in early 2019 at the age of 27. The venue has gone on to win awards including Business Person of the Year in 2021 in his local business awards along with the 2020 Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The judges said: “Since 2019 starting CBK Hospitality Group with just himself, CBK Hospitality now employs 42 staff, runs a busy consulting company working locally and internationally, has grown a social following across three platforms to 45,000 followers and owns/operates two restaurants, Corretto Dee Why and Banco Manly with a huge 2022 planned!”

2022 NSW Celebrating Industry Night winners

CHEF OF THE YEAR: Gerry Maher – Australian Turf Club (Randwick)

INDIGENOUS CHEF OF THE YEAR: Emmett McLeod – Alpha Restaurant (Sydney)

APPRENTICE CHEF OF THE YEAR: Da Som Lee & Thi Cao – William Blue Dining (The Rocks)

MANAGER/SUPERVISOR OF THE YEAR: Ottaviano Bonarccorsi -The Star Sydney

BEST NEW VENUE AWARD: Elements Bar and Grill (Pyrmont)

BUSINESS COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP AWARD: Harvest Café & Store (Bathurst)

CULTURAL EXCELLENCE AWARD: Cessnock Hospitality Group

PIVOT & INNOVATION AWARD: His Boy Elroy (Wollongong)

DINER’S CHOICE AWARD: Contact Bar & Kitchen (Woolloomooloo)

FORCE FOR GOOD AWARD: Shaun Christie-David

ONEMUSIC EXCELLENCE AWARD: Donny’s Bar (Manly)

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD: Laundy Hotels – The Red Lion Hotel (Rozelle)

STRENGTH THROUGH ADVERSITY AWARD: Applejack Hospitality

CONSUMER VOTE AWARD – SYDNEY: Thai Garden House (North Parramatta)

CONSUMER VOTE AWARD – NSW REGIONAL: Vines Restaurant at Hollydene (Jerrys Plains)

YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR: Kurtis Bosley – Corretto (Dee Why)

RESTAURATEURS OF THE YEAR WINNER: Alessandro and Anna Pavoni – Ormeggio (Mosman)

LIFETIME ACHIEVER WINNER – Aunty Beryl Van-Oploo

Photography: orlandosydney.com