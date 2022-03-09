How drinks brands celebrated Mardi Gras 2022

Little Creatures, Absolut, Squealing Pig and Archie Rose all raised a glass to the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as official partners over the weekend.

Australia’s largest celebration of its diverse LGBTQI communities, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras brings a burst of colour and creativity to the city each year.

Little Creatures was a Major Partner, while Absolut, Squealing Pig and Archie Rose were Supporting Partners of the event.

Lion has relaunched Little Creatures in conjunction with Mardi Gras, with a mission to become the most inclusive beer in Australia.

In its first appearance at the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the brand was featured at pop up bars and stages at Fair Day and during the Parade at the SCG over the weekend, with 72andSunny creating the experience strategy for the activity.

Mardi Gras paraders for Little Creatures were dressed in wearable, non-binary art by fashion designer Jordan Gogos.

Lion’s Chief Marketing Officer Anubha Sahasrabuddhe said: “As a company striving to do more for inclusion, we are excited to be back as an official sponsor Sydney’s world-famous Pride celebration.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on all hospitality operators, but many venues and events that are so vital to Sydney’s queer community have been among the hardest hit. A big reason we wanted to be involved is to support our vibrant and resilient pub, bar and hospo industry as they plan another incredible festival for everyone to enjoy in 2022.

Pigs can fly

Treasury Wine Estate’s Squealing Pig had planned to have a team sky dive into the Mardi Gras Parade, but decided on a plan B when bad weather was forecast.

Five professionals skydived in tandem with members of the LGBTQIA+ community, including Squealing Pig Senior Brand Manager Fernanda Lopes and comedian and radio personality Joel Creasey!

The skydivers flew in neon pink with the letters LGBTQIA+ across their chests to spotlight the communities the acronym represents, and remind everyone that they can be whoever they want to be and do whatever they want to do; or, from a pig’s perspective, that they can fly.

Squealing Pig has released nine limited-edition Pride Labels representing nine LGBTQIA+ communities for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. The labels each feature a cheeky rhyme tailored to a particular community, adapted from the rhyme traditionally found on every Squealing Pig bottle.

“We’re offering people the choice to pick their favourite Squealing Pig wine – whether it be rosé, pinot noir, prosecco,

sauvignon blanc or pinot gris – and choice of the LGBTQIA+ community that they would like to cheers with pride at Mardi

Gras,” said Lopes.

“From celebrating the diversity of people that a pan-sexual person is free to love, to someone who found their true self

through transitioning, Squealing Pig Pride Labels are a toast to the many colourful spectrums of love, sexual orientation

and gender identity that live among us.”

The labels are being provided with every bottle of Squealing Pig sold at select Mardi Gras supporting venues in Sydney

throughout the festival, including the Dunkirk Hotel Pyrmont, Mascot Liquor and Potts Point Food and Liquor.

Preparing for WorldPride 2023

All four drinks brands are also partnering with WorldPride 2023. WorldPride is expected to be the largest event in Sydney since the 2000 Olympics and the largest celebration of inclusivity and pride in the Southern Hemisphere.

Today we welcome Sweden's finest @absolutvodka to the family as a Supporting Partner of @sydneymardigras and Sydney WorldPride! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/fZeIbRmYLs — Sydney WorldPride 2023 (@SydWorldPride) March 3, 2022

Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett said: “Sydney WorldPride will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate with old friends and make new friends as we welcome people from around the world. We are really looking forward to showing off the best in LGBTQIA+ arts and culture to the rest of the world. Little Creatures is a fantastic Aussie Beer and I’m sure some wonderful fun will be had and memories will be made over a couple of cold ones at Sydney WorldPride next year.”

TWE Pride Lead ANZ, Leon Butler, said that its members have been instrumental in ensuring the partnership between TWE, its brands, and Mardi Gras is brought to life in a meaningful way.

“Members of TWE Pride are passionate about fostering an inclusive culture where everyone feels comfortable bringing their whole selves to work. This includes helping the business build relationships with communities and entities that align with TWE’s global Inclusion, Equity and Diversity strategy as well as hosting events and training sessions to build further awareness for team members,” Butler said.

“It’s a delight to be working with the team at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride – the ultimate celebration of diversity in Australia – to bring our love of equality to life for all,” he said.

Wickett said: “Treasury Wine Estates is a company that makes their own rules, and has plenty of fun in the process. However they are serious about Inclusion, Equality and Diversity, and given this strong alignment of values, we are thrilled to have TWE on-board as our official wine supplier.”

“As a diverse, inclusive Sydney brand and team we’re immensely proud to now be officially able to bring incredible, local gin to Mardi Gras and World Pride 2023 events and venues over the next three years,” said Archie Rose head of hospitality, Harriet Leigh.

“The Mardi Gras team, for the second year in a row have done an amazing job in adapting the event to suit the current situation so the LGBTQIA+ community can celebrate as they have done every year since 1978. As a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I personally cannot think of a more wonderful occasion after another tumultuous year, to raise a cocktail together with our colleagues, allies, friends and Sydneysiders.”