The Good Food & Wine Show returns

The Good Food & Wine Show (GFWS) is returning in June to treat food and wine lovers to the best produce Australia has to offer.

This year marks the show’s 21st birthday with festivities kicking off in one of Australia’s most renowned culinary cities, Melbourne from June 3 – 5, closely followed by Sydney from June 24 – 26, before continuing in Perth and Brisbane later in the year.

Tickets for the Melbourne show are on sale Tuesday, March 8, revealing a three-day line up celebrating hospitality, regional producers and winemakers from popular interstate regions including Barossa, McLaren Vale, Margaret River and Clare Valley to name a few.

The event will feature more that 600 wines, 60 types of cheese, an exciting new line up of celebrity chefs, masterclasses and live cooking demonstrations.

Wine lovers can top up their knowledge in entertaining and educational tastings in The RIEDEL Drinks Lab, run by GFWS resident wine expert Nick Ryan where sessions include ‘Sink the Pink’ – and ‘Let’s get Fizzical’.

For those looking for something a little more personalised, the Wine Selectors Tasting Room has four separate spaces for a more intimate wine tasting experience paired with food, including sessions about on-trend wines to picking the perfect dinner party wine.

A new Wine Lovers ticket presented by Vintec includes access to new releases and back-vintages, a premium RIEDEL Magnum tasting glass, complimentary bottle of Yarra Valley Boat O’Craigo Braveheart Cabernet Sauvignon courtesy of Wine Selectors, a wine guide and more.

This year also marks more than a decade of partnership with Citi and to celebrate this milestone Citi is offering cardholders a 2 for 1 ticket offer as well as exclusive benefits at the show, such as Citi Concierge, priority entry, a free wine tasting glass (available to the first 500 Citi cardholders per day), priority access to masterclasses, cloakroom, and more.

For more information visit www.goodfoodshow.com.au/melbourne