Two new flavours for Smirnoff Seltzer

Following the successful release of its Mixed Berries flavour over summer, Smirnoff Seltzer is launching two new flavours for autumn – Peach Iced Tea and Natural Orange.

According to Smirnoff, seltzer is fast becoming the drink of preference among Gen Z consumers, with Smirnoff Seltzer Australia’s number one brand.

The new Smirnoff Seltzers mix of Smirnoff No.21 Premium Vodka with sparkling water and hints of each flavour for a clean and crisp tasting serve that is best sipped chilled from the fridge, or over ice in a glass.

They are also a lighter calorie option, with each 250ml serving containing 36% fewer calories than a standard 150ml glass of wine and 53% fewer calories than a 375ml can of beer.

The 250ml slim Can four-pack retails for $19.99. Natural Orange is available exclusively at Liquorland, First Choice and Vintage Cellars. Peach Iced Tea is available exclusively at Dan Murphy’s and BWS. Mixed Berries, Mango, Natural Lime, Passionfruit and Raspberry Rosé are available in liquor stores nationwide.

Data analytics and market research company IRI is bullish about the prospects for seltzer – it predicts sales in Australia will hit $300 million by 2025.

Seltzer has become a $50 million-plus business in Australia and is now worth 10% of the light RTD category. Endeavour Group reports that seltzer is now a bigger RTD sub-category than gin-based premix at BWS and Dan Murphy’s and will soon be bigger than rum-based premix drinks.

Although originally considered a drink for summer, the premix drink has had consistent sales even during autumn, winter and spring – with spikes in demand on warm days.

