Bundaberg Rum to raise $200,000 for flood relief

Bundaberg Rum is on a mission to raise $200,000 in flood relief to help communities across Queensland and NSW recover and rebuild.

The Queensland brand will donate $100,000 to the Australian Red Cross QLD and NSW Floods Appeal. It is aiming to raise another $100,000 with the release of a new limited-edition flood appeal Rum, called From Our Town to Yours.

To pay tribute to the resilience and fortitude on display along much of Australia’s east-coast, each of these collectable bottles will feature the name of one of the more than 40 flood ravaged regions – from Gladstone, to Gympie, Brisbane, Lismore and Greater Sydney.

The limited-edition premium blend aged Rum will be sold via the Bundaberg Rum website, with 100% of profits going to the Australian Red Cross QLD and NSW Floods Appeal. Bundaberg Rum has previously helped raise funds for recovery efforts after the Black Summer bushfires and the Queensland floods of 2011.

Bundy fans have embraced the intiative, with Brisbane and Bundaberg labelled bottles already sold out.

Bundaberg Rum Distillery Marketing Manager Duncan Littler said: “We’ve lived through floods first-hand in Bundy and we know the long, difficult road to recovery that lies ahead.

“We know many of our loyal Bundy drinkers are looking for ways to help, and buying this limited-edition collectable Rum is one way they can do that, knowing all profits will go to the Australian Red Cross QLD and NSW Floods Appeal.

“We’re trying to play our small part in assisting the flood relief efforts and highlight the resilience and strength of flood-impacted communities on these special Bundy Rum bottles.

“This limited-edition Rum is from our town to yours, it’s Bundy’s way of having the backs of these great communities in need.”

