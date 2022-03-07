XXXX flows as Lion offers flood support

Trucks full of beer left the XXXX Brewery in Brisbane once again today, a week after flood waters inundated the iconic site and as the brand’s owner Lion announces flood support for victims of the devastating weather event.

The brewery eased beer production temporarily due to the Milton-based landmark being submerged in flood waters. Back during the devastating floods of 2011, $12 million worth of damage was caused to the historic site and it has copped a battering again last week.

XXXX Brewery Director Shane McIntyre paid tribute to the XXXX team for their efforts over the last week to get the site to a point where it could safely start the keg line again today.

“From last Sunday to today, it has been a huge effort to get the brewery back up-and-running,” McIntyre said.

“The last couple of years have tested us in ways we never knew were possible, and when we saw the water level start rising last weekend, we couldn’t quite believe it, but we’re producing kegs of Queensland’s most cherished beer here again today – and we hope everyone who has had a tough week rolling up their sleeves and helping with the clean-up and recovery can enjoy a cold one over the next few days.”

XXXX owner Lion has been working with its most severely impacted customers across the region to understand what support they need at this time.

Queensland Sales Director Patrick Donohue said: “We are committed to working with our customers across the impacted regions in Queensland and NSW over the coming days and weeks to ease the burden they will face in recovering from this dreadful event.

“Last week we took the XXXX truck around neighbouring suburbs during the week and gave out some XXXX to people rolling up their sleeves to clean-up their businesses and properties – it’s the very least we can do in these circumstances.”

XXXX will donate $50,000 to GIVIT and Australian Red Cross to get the ball rolling and Lion will match every dollar donated by employees in its workplace giving appeal. Money will go towards enabling volunteers and staff to help with evacuations, relief centres, outreach services and supporting people and communities to recover and to build resilience to disasters.

In addition, the brand is set to launch a limited release range of merchandise which will be available for the public to purchase online, with all profits to be donated to GIVIT’s flood appeal.

Stone & Wood donates $150,000 to flood relief

tone & Wood and the inGrained Foundation have announced they will be donating $150,000 for immediate and ongoing disaster relief throughout the Northern Rivers in NSW.

Lion bought Stone & Wood last year and noted as part of the project and would donate $5 million to the inGrained Foundation for long-term positive impact.

Divided among grassroots organisations, the funds will be forwarded to those who are working directly with the community in highly affected areas.

In further assistance to the region, the return of the annual inGrained Foundation Grants Round is launching later this month. Not-for-profits from the Northern Rivers and Clarence Valley will be able to apply for medium-sized grants to assist with longer term projects, which can include flood recovery projects. This year’s total grants pool has been increased to $200,000 with more details to be released shortly.

Established in Byron Bay in 2008, Stone & Wood proudly considers the Northern Rivers region their heartland, with most of their workforce working and residing within the region.

On the ground, Stone & Wood staff have spent the week helping to protect, salvage and recover as much as possible amongst their families, friends and the wider community. This will be an ongoing journey for the entire region, one which Stone & Wood will continue to support.

For locals, the Stone & Wood Byron and Brisbane Tasting Rooms have both reopened and are serving fresh beers and food for those seeking respite. The Byron Brewery will be holding a fundraiser this Sunday, 13 March with all profits going to Orange Sky who are doing some amazing work on the ground in flood affected areas.

Stone & Wood’s main production hub, the Murwillumbah Brewery, is slowly coming back to life as roads to and from the area clear and the Stone & Wood team can safely return to work.

