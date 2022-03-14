Fancy a Carlton Draught-flavoured sausage?

Carlton Draught and The Butcher Club have united to create a sausage for the footy season. The snags have been made by veteran butcher Peter Robinson and his team at The Butcher Club to herald the start of round one of the AFL season and the return of footy to the MCG.

Each sausage contains 12ml of beer, with the cooking process removing almost all traces of alcohol.

The beef and pork sausages are made using fresh kegs of beer, with the beer replacing the water that’s usually used to make the sausages.

“We are so excited to see footy back with a full house! Bring on the BBQs and beers that go hand in hand with footy season,” said Robinson.

“The Carlton Draught sausage is a celebration of everything we love about football. Topped off with onion and sauce, it’s the perfect combination.”

Hawthorn players Jaeger O’Meara and Jack Gunston joined in at the MCG to try the new sausages.

“We love a snag – whether it’s kicking them on the ground at the MCG or at a barbie with friends,” said O’Meara. “The only thing that would be better is the Hawks winning the flag this year.”

Carlton & United Breweries Head of Classic Brands, Hayden Turner said: “Carlton Draught and the footy go together like a sausage and sauce. The Carlton Draught sausage takes these famous combinations to new heights and was an idea

we couldn’t say no to. Like all footy fans, we can’t wait for round one. A Carlton Draught sausage, washed down with an ice-cold Carlton Draught beer while watching the footy, might just be the best dining experience there is!”

The sausages will be on sale at Butcher Club locations across Victoria for a limited time.

The top 5 drinks during Melbourne reopening week