Australia’s favourite St Patrick’s Day drinks

Mobile ordering and payment platform me&u has revealed the top five drinks Aussies imbibe to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

It’s no surprise that Guinness was the most ordered drink on St Patrick’s Day 2021. However, the iconic Irish stout encountered some serious rivalry from Australia’s favourite tequila cocktail, with Guinness sales only being 1.6% higher than the trusty Margarita.

Top 5 St Patrick’s Day drinks

Guinness Margarita Lager Latte Espresso martini

What’s more, me&u data found that the early bird gets the worm on St Patties, with 29% more orders placed at 5am compared to 12pm and 13% more orders placed at 9am vs 9pm.

But who is partying hardest? Data revealed that ACT is the biggest spender on March 17 with an average spend per patron of $53.43, however, also the state who faded the fastest, with an 81% decline in orders between 7pm and 8pm.

Get in the Irish spirit with this new Guinness ad

Guinness has released a heartwarming ad in the United States to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, which brings to life the spirit and joy of when people come together once more.

In the ad, friends (both old and new), bartenders, and staff steadily come to the pub and join together to belt out the classic 1967 song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” as they reconnect and get back to the fun of the day.

“Just like a pint of Guinness, we’re making sure this St. Patrick’s Day was worth the wait,” said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director. “It’s time. Everyone is ready to recapture the magic of this holiday, and we can’t wait to be there to share some toasts along the way.”

Watch it below:

