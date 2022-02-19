4 Irish whiskey cocktails for St Patrick’s Day

This year, as we get ready to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on March 17, the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) is encouraging people to discover the possibilities of using the spirit in cocktails.

Here are four ways Irish bartenders add it to the mix, both on St Patrick’s Day and all year round.

The Irish Coffee

When Joe Sheridan created the Irish Coffee, he first made it famous at the Foynes Flying Boat terminal in Limerick before bringing it to the Buena Vista Café in San Francisco where it still reigns supreme. In the 1950’s the Irish Coffee travelled the world, becoming Ireland’s most famous cocktail.

35.5ml of Irish Whiskey

120ml freshly brewed coffee

1 level teaspoon of Demerara sugar/ 15ml Demerara sugar syrup

Lightly whipped heavy cream

Method: Pre-heat a 6oz Irish coffee glass. Add the Irish Whiskey, coffee and Demerara sugar and stir well. Pour the lightly whipped cream over a spoon to float on top. Optional Garnishes: Grated Nutmeg or Grated dark chocolate.

Sugar Syrup prep: Combine equal parts sugar & water in a saucepan over medium heat, stir to dissolve the sugar and allow to thicken. Store in the refrigerator in bottles for up to 3 weeks.

The Irish Whiskey Espresso Martini

An Irish whiskey rift on one of the most popular cocktails in the bars and restaurants throughout Ireland.

35.5ml Irish Whiskey

35.5ml Fresh brewed espresso

15ml Kahlua/Tia Maria/Hot Irishman coffee liqueur

10ml Demerara Syrup

Method: Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Double-strain into your glass of choice.

Irish Whiskey Tipperary

Making it’s first appearance in cocktail culture during World War I at a time when the song ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’ was a soldiers favourite. This classic cocktail (pictured main) remains popular today.

35.5ml Irish Whiskey

10ml Green Chartreuse

25ml Sweet Vermouth

2 dash Angostura Bitters

Method: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Fill with ice and stir down. Strain into your chosen glass, ice optional. Spritz and garnish with an orange peel.

Bog Warrior

A peated Irish whiskey cocktail that has become a staple of menus curated by Ireland based Bartender Josko Babic.

35.5ml Peated Single Malt

20ml Tawny Port

15ml lemon juice

15ml simple syrup

3 dashes orange bitters; 1 dash Angostura

1 egg white

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Dry-shake vigorously with no ice to emulsify the egg white. Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously again. Double-strain into a Rocks glass.

Growth of Irish whiskey in Australia

Sales of Irish whisky in Australia increased by over 22% in 2020 – and in total sales have doubled from 2016 to 2020, now standing at quarter of a million cases.

Since 2016, Irish whiskey’s share of the Australia whiskey market grew from 3.5% to 6%. Australia is proving to be a highly competitive market for Irish brands – with growth being shared right across the category.

Celebrating St Patrick’s Day

Whether you’ve got Gaelic heritage or are just in it for a good time, St Patrick’s Day is a perfect excuse to celebrate – and this year The Rocks is once again set to be the epicentre of Irish fun.

The official Sydney St. Patrick’s Day Festival is returning to First Fleet Park next month; make sure to pop by to The Mercantile Hotel‘s Street Party, enjoy the live music and Irish dancing, taste the traditional Irish fare along with the family-friendly festival celebrations.

