After a rocky 2021 due to COVID-19, the 94th Oscars is shaping up to be a festive affair on March 27, with Champagne Fleur de MIRAVAL, two limited-edition Francis Ford Coppola Wines and Don Julio cocktails being served at the ceremony and Governors Ball.

Brad Pitt’s Fleur de MIRAVAL – the only Champagne house exclusively devoted to Rosé Champagne – will be the Champagne poured at this year’s Oscars, replacing Piper-Heidsieck.

Fleur de MIRAVAL will be at the Dolby Theatre as the Champagne served during the Oscars ceremony, as well as during the Governors Ball – the Academy’s official afterparty – and at other Oscars-related events in Los Angeles, New York City, and London.

Fleur de MIRAVAL said it was only natural that it was the official Champagne of the greatest stars of the silver screen and of all those who contribute to cinema’s beauty and success around the world.

Acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly will again curate a selection of Tequila Don Julio specialty cocktails.

What the stars will be eating

Chef Wolfgang Puck will return to create the menu for this year’s Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official post-Oscars celebration.

The team will collaborate on menu items with Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro. Merging food, fashion, music, art and design, Ghetto Gastro’s work blends influences from the African diaspora, global South ingredients and hip-hop to create offerings that address race, identity and economic empowerment.

“Chef Wolfgang Puck and his masterful team raise the bar with each Governors Ball, and this year will be no different,” said Academy governor and Awards Committee chair Jennifer Todd. “We’re thrilled to welcome the extraordinary talents of Ghetto Gastro to the table. Together, Wolfgang and the Ghetto Gastro collective will create an inspired culinary experience for our Oscars guests.”

“Every year we look to find ways to keep things new, fresh and fun,” said Wolfgang Puck. “The Oscars Governors Ball is an event where food, fashion, culture, cinema and music collide. To celebrate this convergence, we couldn’t think of a better partner than Ghetto Gastro.”

The menu will feature new, imaginative dishes from Wolfgang Puck Catering alongside such guest favorites as smoked salmon Oscars and spicy tuna cones. Ghetto Gastro’s Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker will complement the offerings with their own action station in addition to several passed menu items throughout the night.

“At Ghetto Gastro, we have a saying, ‘WE ONLY LAYER FLAVORS’ (W.O.L.F.) – so we feel it’s only right that we collaborate with the great Wolfgang Puck to create an Oscars Governors Ball unlike any before. Wolf Gang activity,” said Gray, co-founder of Ghetto Gastro.

“This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that breaks boundaries and brings a new flavour to the Oscars Governors Ball,” said show producer Will Packer. “The Ghetto Gastro Collective, Wolfgang Puck and Academy teams embraced this dope alliance, which is all about uniting people in a true celebration of film AND food.”

The Governors Ball will take place in the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of Hollywood & Highland immediately following the Oscars broadcast.